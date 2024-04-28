International Dance Day 2024: Date, history, significance and all you need to know

International Dance Day stands as a global tribute to the art of dance, conceived by the Dance Committee of the International Theatre Institute (ITI), an essential partner of UNESCO in the realm of performing arts. This annual celebration commemorates the birth of Jean-Georges Noverre (1727–1810), revered as the progenitor of modern ballet. It distinguishes classical or romantic ballet, shaping its contemporary form. The essence of the day lies in fostering participation and enlightenment in dance through a myriad of events and festivals held worldwide on this significant date. UNESCO officially recognizes ITI as the architects and coordinators of this culturally enriching celebration. (Also read: International Dance Day 2024: Weight loss to heart health; incredible benefits of dancing explained ) International Dance Day holds profound significance as a global celebration of the universal language of movement and expression. (Pixabay)

International Dance Day 2024 date and history

International Dance Day is celebrated every year on April 29. This year it will be celebrated on Monday. International Dance Day is celebrated every year on 29 April. It was established by the Dance Committee of the International Theatre Institute (ITI), UNESCO's main partner for the performing arts. International Dance Day was created to celebrate dance as an art form and to promote its importance worldwide. The date was chosen to commemorate the birthday of Jean-Georges Noverre, a French dancer and ballet master often credited as the creator of modern ballet.

The first International Day of Dance was celebrated in 1982. Since then, it has grown into a global celebration with events organised by dance communities, schools, companies and organisations around the world. These events often include performances, workshops, dance festivals, lectures and other activities aimed at raising awareness of the art of dance and its cultural significance. Each year, the ITI selects a prominent dance figure from the international community to write a message for International Dance Day, which is distributed worldwide. This message usually reflects on the importance of dance in society, its role in cultural exchange and the value of artistic expression through movement.

Significance of International Day of Dance

International Dance Day is a global celebration of the universal language of movement and expression. Established by the International Theatre Institute, it honours the artistry, cultural diversity and transformative power of dance, uniting communities worldwide in appreciation of this ancient form of human communication. Beyond its artistic merits, the Day serves as a platform to advocate for the importance of dance in education, health and social cohesion, fostering understanding and dialogue across borders while celebrating the unique traditions and innovations within the world of dance.