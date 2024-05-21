International Day for Biodiversity 2024: Date, theme, history, significance and all you need to know

The International Day for Biological Diversity, sanctioned by the United Nations, promotes awareness of biodiversity issues. Biodiversity, the intricate web of life on our planet, underpins human well-being now and in the future, and its rapid decline poses a threat to both nature and humanity. If variety is the spice of life, then biodiversity adds zest to Earth's ecosystems. This complex issue is attracting increasing interest from scientists and policy-makers around the world. Coined by Walter G. Rosen in 1985, biodiversity refers to "the variety of life on Earth and the natural patterns it forms". The significant day aims to increase understanding and awareness of biodiversity issues. From date and theme to history, scroll down to learn more about this occasion. (Also read: Narasimha Jayanti 2024: Date, puja timings, rituals, history, significance and best wishes to celebrate the festival ) International Day for Biological Diversity was established by the Second Committee of the UN General Assembly in 1993.(Unsplash)

International Day for Biodiversity 2024 date and theme

International Day for Biodiversity is celebrated every year on May 22 and this year, it will be observed on Wednesday. This year, the theme of the International Day for Biological Diversity is "Be Part of the Plan." This theme calls on governments, indigenous peoples and local communities, non-governmental organizations, lawmakers, businesses, and individuals to showcase their efforts in supporting the implementation of the Biodiversity Plan.

History of International Day for Biodiversity

The International Day for Biological Diversity was established by the Second Committee of the UN General Assembly in 1993. Initially, it was celebrated on December 29 to mark the day the Convention on Biological Diversity came into effect. However, on December 20, 2000, the date was changed to May 22 to commemorate the adoption of the Convention at the Rio de Janeiro Earth Summit in 1992 and to avoid the many holidays in late December.

International Day for Biodiversity significance

The International Day for Biological Diversity is aligned with the UN Post-2015 Development Agenda's Sustainable Development Goals, addressing a broad range of global issues. Biodiversity significantly impacts oceans, seas, forests, food security, health, sustainable development, science, technology, innovation, knowledge-sharing, capacity-building, urban resilience, sustainable transportation, desertification, land degradation, drought, and water and sanitation.

The importance of biodiversity in sustainable development was highlighted in the Rio+20 outcome document, "The World We Want: A Future for All." This year's celebration aims to build momentum leading up to the sixteenth meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP 16), scheduled in Colombia from October 21 to November 1, 2024. Support for biodiversity can be shown using the promotional materials for the day.