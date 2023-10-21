Stuttering is a disruption in speech pattern involving dysfluencies in a person’s speech but there are nearly as many ways to stutter as there are people who stutter and International Stuttering Awareness Day or International Stammering Awareness Day (ISAD) is dedicated to raising awareness about this speech disorder that affects millions of people worldwide. Here's all you need to know about the date, history and significance of this day. International Stuttering Awareness Day 2023: Date, history, significance and theme (Photo by Twitter/StutterFRIENDS)

Date:

International Stuttering Awareness Day or International Stammering Awareness Day is an annual observance that falls on October 22.

History:

Stuttering self-help groups began to emerge in the mid-20th century when people who stuttered came together to support each other, share their experiences and raise awareness about stuttering hence, playing a vital role in the early efforts to destigmatise the speech disorder. Later in 1995, the International Stuttering Association (ISA) was founded by a group of individuals and organisations dedicated to promoting awareness and understanding of stuttering and to serve as an umbrella organisation for various stuttering support groups and associations around the world.

In 1998, the ISA officially launched International Stuttering Awareness Day, setting the date as October 22 to coincide with the birthday of the famous English author and playwright, Sir George Bernard Shaw, who was also known to have stuttered. Shaw's experiences with stuttering were an inspiration for many people who stutter and those advocating for greater awareness and acceptance of the condition.

Significance:

The main goal of ISAD is to promote understanding and acceptance of stuttering, reduce stigma and provide support for individuals who stutter through educational events, workshops and conferences that focus on various aspects of stuttering such as its causes, treatment options and the experiences of those who stutter. Many organisations and advocacy groups around the world participate in ISAD to create a more inclusive and supportive environment for individuals who stutter and though the activities, events and initiatives held on International Stuttering Awareness Day may vary from year to year and from one region to another, the overarching aim is to foster greater empathy and provide resources for those who live with stuttering.

Theme:

The theme for International Stuttering Awareness Day this year is “One Size Does NOT Fit All”.

