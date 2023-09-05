Janmashtami 2023: Shubh muhurat, citywise timings, puja samagri, traditions and all you need to know about the festival

Janmashtami falls on September 6 and 7 this year. The festival marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. It falls on the eighth day of the dark fortnight in the month of Bhadrapada. This year marks Lord Krishna's 5250th birthday. Devotees mark the day by observing fasts and praying to Lord Krishna for his blessings. Scroll through to find out the shubh muhurat, citywise timings, puja samagri, traditions, and more about the festival. This year, Janmashtami will fall on two consecutive days - September 6 and 7.(HT FILE)

Krishna Janmashtami 2023 Shubh muhurat:

This year, Janmashtami will fall on two consecutive days - September 6 and 7. According to Drik Panchang, the Nishita Puja time will last from 11:57 pm on September 6 to 12:42 am on September 7. Meanwhile, Ashtami Tithi will start at 3:37 pm on September 6 and end at 4:14 pm on September 7. The Rohini Nakshatra Tithi is from 9:20 am on September 6 to 10:25 am on September 7.

Citywise Krishna Janmashtami Timings:

12:10 am, September 7 to 12:56 am, September 7 - Pune

11:57 pm, September 6 to 12:42 am, September 7 - New Delhi

11:44 pm, September 6 to 12:31 am, September 7 - Chennai

12:02 am, September 7 to 12:48 am, September 7 - Jaipur

11:51 pm, September 6 to 12:38 am, September 7 - Hyderabad

11:58 pm, September 6 to 12:43 am, September 7 - Gurugram

11:59 pm, September 6 to 12:44 am, September 7 - Chandigarh

11:12 pm, September 6 to 11:58 pm, September 6 - Kolkata

12:14 am, September 7 to 01:00 am, September 7 - Mumbai

11:55 pm, September 6 to 12:41 am, September 7 - Bengaluru

12:15 am, September 7 to 01:01 am, September 7 - Ahmedabad

11:56 pm, September 6 to 12:42 am, September 7 - Noida

Krishna Janmashtami Puja Samagri:

These are the items required for the puja samagri during Krishna Janmashtami rituals:

Incense sticks, kumkum, abir, gulal, saffron, camphor, roli, vermillion, sandalwood, akshat, Betel leaves, Betel nuts, flower garland, turmeric, cotton, Tulsi garland, Kamalgatta, Saptdhaan, Ganga water, honey, Tulsi Dal, Kush, Panch Meva, sugar, Cow ghee, Cow milk, and curd. One would also require an idol of Bal Krishna, clothes to dress up the idol, banana leaves, panchamrit, coconut, a diya lamp, flowers, fruits, peacock feathers, butter and mishri,

Krishna Janmashtami 2023 Traditions:

The celebratory customs associated with Janmashtami include observing a fast, reading and reciting religious texts, dancing and enacting Krishna's life according to the Bhagavata Purana, devotional singing till midnight (the time of Krishna's birth), and decorating the house and place of worship with garlands and diyas. Devotees also bathe the idol of Bal Gopal, dress him up in new clothes, and adorn it with jewellery and flowers.