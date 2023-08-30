Kajari Teej 2023: It is that time of the year. Every year, Teej is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur in India. Usually observed by the married women of the family, Teej is the time when the devotees keep fast from morning to night to worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and seek blessings for the longevity and prosperity of their husbands and their family members. Hariyali Teej was celebrated recently and now is the time for Kajari Teej. Kajari Teej is celebrated fifteen days after Hariyali Teej, three days after Raksha Bandhan, and five days after Krishna Janmashtami.

Kajari Teej 2023: Dos and don'ts to follow during Kajari Teej fast(Pinterest)

This year, Kajari Teej will be celebrated on September 2. according to popular beliefs, there was a forest named Kajali where King Dadurai and his queen used to visit often. People used to sing songs of Kajari to please the king and the queen. When the king passed away and the queen became sati with him, the forest became a symbol of their eternal love. Since then, Kajari Teej is celebrated as a festival to enhance the love shared between the husband and a wife.

On this day, married women keep fast from morning to night to seek the blessings of the god and goddess. As we gear up to celebrate Kajari Teej, here are a few dos and don'ts to follow for fasting:

Nirjala fast is observed during this festival. Lprd Shiva, Goddess Parvati and Goddess Neemdi are worshipped. Married women wake up early in the morning, take bath and start fasting to seek blessings of the deities.

Nirjla fasting refers to the practice of not consuming even a piece of food or a drop of water during the time of fasting. Sometimes it can be difficult for newly married women to keep nirjala fast for the whole day.

It is advised to avoid going out in the sun and stay indoors. Having fruit juice or occasionally taking sips of water can keep the body hydrated.

Before seeing the moon, women should not break their fast on Kajari Teej.

