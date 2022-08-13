Happy Kajari Teej 2022: Best SMS, WhatsApp messages, quotes, wishes, Facebook status to greet family and friends

After Hariyali Teej, it is now time to gear up for the celebration of Kajari Teej, which will be celebrated by the Hindu community in India on Sunday, August 14, 2022 where the Tritiya tithi will begin at 12:53 am and end at 10:35 pm on the same day. Kajari Teej, also known as Kajali Teej, Kajri Teej or Boorhi Teej, is celebrated on the third day of the dark fortnight of Bhadrapada and is called Badi Teej as it follows Haryali Teej, which is known as Chhoti Teej.

On the day of the festival, married Hindu women wake up early, take a bath, wear new festive clothes and jewellery, fast for the well-being and long life of their husband, worship Shiva and Parvati's idols, recite Kajari Teej Katha and conclude the puja with aarti. Since the festival is just around the corner, check out this collection of best SMS, WhatsApp messages, quotes, wishes and Facebook status to greet your family, friends and loved ones a “Happy Kajari Teej”.

1. Celebrating Teej is a symbol of a woman’s love and sacrifice. Let’s celebrate the festival with happiness and joy. Happy Kajari Teej!

2. May the festival of Teej fill your life with ecstasy, ensure the well-being of your spouse and children and purify your body and soul. A very Happy Badi Teej!

3. Health, wealth and prosperity are here to hold. May you celebrate this Kajari Teej with tons of gold. Happy Kajari Teej

4. May this Teej light up for you the hopes of happy times and dreams for a year full of smiles. Happy Kajari Teej!

5. May you and your partner get Parvati’s blessings. Wishing you a long and happy married life. Happy Kajari Teej!

6. May Parvati shine her divine light upon you and your husband and bless your married life with laughter, love and kindness. May your fasts bear fruit. Happy Kajari Teej.

7. Warm wishes and happiness to all the women fasting on this auspicious day. Hope all your fasts bear fruit and you have a long and happy married life. Happy Kajari Teej 2022.

8. May Mahadev and Mata Parvati bless you and your spouse with their choicest blessings on the auspicious occasion of Kajari Teej.

9. This Kajari Teej, here's extending my warm greetings and best wishes to you and your better half a blissful married life. May the blessings of Mahadev and Mata Parvati always stay with you and your family.

10. This Kajari Teej, may Mahadev and Parvati ji destroy all your sorrows and eliminate all the troubles. Kajari Teej ki dheron shubh kamnayein.