Karisma Kapoor is spending Christmas with ‘cookies and coffee.’ See her post

Merry Christmas! The special day is here. Every year, Christmas is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all across the world. The birth anniversary of Jesus Christ is celebrated on December 25 when people deck up in new clothes, the tone of red dominates everywhere, and colours and happiness are seen in abundance. People become homebound during this time of the year to spend the festive season with their families and friends. The warm smell of freshly-based cakes and cookies fill the homes and hearts of people. Christmas is also the time of the year when people are thankful for the life they have, the people they have around them, and pray for peace and prosperity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Christmas 2022: Of tree-mendous creativity and x-mascheer!

Christmas has made its way into the homes of the celebrities of the tinsel town as well. Celebrities are busy basking in the festivities. While some are sharing snippets from her celebrations on their Instagram profiles and sharing warm wishes for their fans, some are also taking time out to party during this festive season. Karisma Kapoor’s Christmas celebrations were warm, with near ones and at home. She had a warm and homely Christmas celebration with her pet pooch in her lap. The short snippet made its way on her Instagram profile and made us go aww. “Christmas cookies and coffee,” wrote Karisma in the post as she shared the picture of herself beaming with happiness with her pet pooch. Wearing a red overcoat and a pair of bright red matching pajamas, she can be seen wearing a Christmas cap, while holding a Christmas-special cookie. Her pet pooch can also be seen twinning by wearing a Christmas cap. Aww.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With the picture, Karisma also wrote a warm wish for her Instagram family. “Wishing you all a Merry Christmas filled with Peace, Joy and Positivity,” read an excerpt of her post. Karisma's post was soon flooded with likes and comments from her friends and fans. Karisma's best friend Malaika Arora dropped by to shower her with some Christmas love. She wishes “Merry Christmas” to Karisma and added a Christmas tree emoticon and a red heart emoticon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}