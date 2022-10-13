Home / Lifestyle / Festivals / Karwa Chauth 2022 Moonrise Time Live Updates: Hindu women begin Karwa Chauth fast
Karwa Chauth 2022 Moonrise Time Live Updates: Hindu women begin Karwa Chauth fast

Karwa Chauth 2022 Live Updates: Karwa Chauth fasting begins as married women from various parts of India await the sighting of the moon. This year Karwa Chauth is being celebrated on October 13. Stay tuned for moonrise timings, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi and all the other Karwa Chauth updates.

Karwa Chauth 2022 Live Updates: Karwa Chauth is here. Observed by married women in many parts of the country the festival that falls on the fourth day of the Kartik month as per the Hindu lunisolar calendar is being celebrated on October 13 this year. On this day, married women fast from sunrise to moonrise without having water or food (nirjala fast) to pray for the long lives of their husbands. The fast begins with pre-dawn meal called sargi which is lovingly prepared by mother-in-law of the fasting woman. It is eaten before the sunrise after which 12-15 hours of fasting begins. This year Karwa Chauth fasting will approximately last for 14 hours. (Also read: Karwa Chauth 2022: Date, history, significance, vrat katha and all you need to know)

Karwa Chauth is also the day when women adorn their hands with beautiful mehndi designs and wear best of traditional clothes and jewellery as they wait for the moon for the completion of the fast. Women break their fast only after sighting the moon and seeing the face of their husbands through a sieve. Karwa Chauth also known as Karak Chaturthi is widely celebrated across the country but is more popular in the states of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Jammu, western Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh. The word Karwa or Karak means an earthen pot.

According to drikpanchang, this year, Karwa Chauth puja muhurat will begin at 6:36 pm and end at 7:50 pm. The Karwa Chauth fasting time will be from 7:01 am to 9:01 pm today (October 13). It will last for 14 hours. The expected moonrise time on Karwa Chauth is 9:01 pm.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 13, 2022 10:52 AM IST

    What's Karwa Chauth's history and significance?

    Karwa Chauth 2022: Know the history and significance (Karun Sharma/Hindustan times)
    Karwa Chauth 2022: Know the history and significance (Karun Sharma/Hindustan times)

    There are multiple legends associated with Karwa Chauth. From the brave Karva Devi and Savitri who demanded their husbands' souls back to Draupadi who kept a fast for Arjun on the behest of Lord Krishna to ensure his safe return from Nilgiris. Read more about the significance of Karwa Chauth

  • Oct 13, 2022 10:31 AM IST

    What is the purpose of Karwa in Karwa Chauth?

    Karwa means earthen pots and chauth means the fourth day. The festival is celebrated on the fourth day of Hindu month of Kartik, roughly 10 days after Dussehra and 10 days before Diwali. During the festival, married women buy new earthen pots to decorate with attractive designs and put sweets and bangles inside. Karwa Chauth is widely celebrated in the northern parts of India, including Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

  • Oct 13, 2022 10:23 AM IST

    When will Karwa Chauth begin on October 13?

    According to drikpanchang, this year, Karwa Chauth puja muhurat begins at 6:36 pm and end at 7:50 pm on October 13. The Karwa Chauth fasting time is from 7:01 am to 9:01 pm today (October 13). It will last for 14 hours. The expected moonrise time on Karwa Chauth is 9:01 pm.

Karwa Chauth: How to avoid side-effects of mehndi, Ayurveda expert offers tips

Published on Oct 12, 2022 12:03 PM IST

Karwa Chauth 2022: Applying mehndi or henna is considered auspicious on Karwa Chauth but follow these important dos and don'ts before applying henna on your hands.

Karwa Chauth 2022: One of the common mistakes we make with our skin during the festival season is to expose it to harmful chemicals while getting mehndi done.(Pixabay)
Karwa Chauth 2022: One of the common mistakes we make with our skin during the festival season is to expose it to harmful chemicals while getting mehndi done.(Pixabay)

Happy Karwa Chauth 2022: Best wishes, images, messages to send your loved ones

Updated on Oct 13, 2022 07:54 AM IST

Karwa Chauth 2022 Wishes: Karwa Chauth will be marked on October 13 this year. Married Hindu women observe a nirjala vrat for the long lives of their husbands during this festival. Check out best wishes, images, greetings and messages in this article to send to your loved ones on this special day.

Send wishes, messages and greetings to your loved ones to celebrate Karwa Chauth 2022.&nbsp;(HT Photo)
Send wishes, messages and greetings to your loved ones to celebrate Karwa Chauth 2022. (HT Photo)

Karwa Chauth 2022 Puja Vidhi: Know all about puja muhurat, rituals, samagri list

Updated on Oct 13, 2022 07:55 AM IST

Karwa Chauth 2022 Puja Vidhi: Karwa Chauth, also known as Karak Chaturthi, falls on Thursday, October 13 this year. Find out about the Karwa Chauth puja muhurat, rituals, samagri list, and more inside.

Married women observe Karwa Chauth celebrations at a temple in Chandigarh.&nbsp;(File Photo: Karun Sharma/Hindustan times )
Married women observe Karwa Chauth celebrations at a temple in Chandigarh. (File Photo: Karun Sharma/Hindustan times )

Karwa Chauth 2022: Date, history, significance, vrat katha, all you need to know

Updated on Oct 13, 2022 07:55 AM IST

Karwa Chauth 2022 date, history and significance: Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on October 13 this year. On this day, married Hindu women observe a nirjala fast and pray to Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati and Karwa Mata for the long life of their husbands. Read on to know all the details.

Married Hindu women observe the festival of Karwa Chauth on the fourth day of the Kartik month.&nbsp;(Pinterest)
Married Hindu women observe the festival of Karwa Chauth on the fourth day of the Kartik month. (Pinterest)

Karwa Chauth 2022: Healthy ways to break the fast

Published on Oct 11, 2022 01:33 PM IST

Karwa Chauth 2022: Here are a list of ideas by which you can break your fast in a healthy way, so as to get over laziness, bloating and nausea.

Karwa Chauth 2022: Healthy ways to break the fast(Shutterstock)
Karwa Chauth 2022: Healthy ways to break the fast(Shutterstock)

Karwa Chauth 2022: Fasting tips for working women

Published on Oct 11, 2022 12:44 PM IST

Karwa Chauth 2022: Here are a few tips that working women should abide by in order to keep the Karwa Chauth vrat, all the while taking care of their health as well.

Karwa Chauth 2022: Fasting tips for working women(Arun Sharma/HT PHOTO)
Karwa Chauth 2022: Fasting tips for working women(Arun Sharma/HT PHOTO)

Karwa Chauth Fasting Rules: Dos and don'ts to keep in mind for Karak Chaturthi

Updated on Oct 13, 2022 07:55 AM IST

Karwa Chauth Fasting Rules: Married Hindu women will celebrate Karwa Chauth on October 13 by observing a nirjala vrat and participating in rituals. One should perform these traditions correctly. Read all the dos and don'ts inside to avoid any mistakes.

Find out all the dos and don'ts you need to follow while observing the Karwa Chauth vrat on October 13.&nbsp;(Twitter/@httweets)
Find out all the dos and don'ts you need to follow while observing the Karwa Chauth vrat on October 13. (Twitter/@httweets)

Diwali 2022 Date: When is Diwali? Know all about the auspicious days of festival

Updated on Oct 10, 2022 09:48 AM IST

Diwali 2022 Dates: This year, Diwali falls on Monday, October 24. The celebrations for this auspicious Hindu festival last for five days. Read on to know all the details.

When is Diwali? Know all about the auspicious five days of Deepavali(Pinterest)
When is Diwali? Know all about the auspicious five days of Deepavali(Pinterest)

Karwa Chauth 2022 rituals: Sargi to breaking fast, know about important rituals

Updated on Oct 13, 2022 07:54 AM IST

Karwa Chauth 2022 rituals: Karwa Chauth falls on October 13 this year. The festival is observed by married Hindu women, who keep nirjala fasts for the long lives of their husbands. Read more about the significant rituals of this festival, including Sargi, Karwa Chauth Katha and more, inside.

Karwa Chauth will be marked on October 13 this year.&nbsp;(Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)
Karwa Chauth will be marked on October 13 this year. (Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)

Karwa Chauth gift ideas 2022: 6 best gift ideas for your wife

Updated on Oct 13, 2022 07:53 AM IST

Karwa Chauth gift ideas 2022: On the auspicious festival of Karwa Chauth, you can appreciate your wife for all that she does for you by surprising her with these amazing Karwa Chauth gifts.

Karwa Chauth gift ideas 2022: 6 best gift ideas for your wife(Gettyimages)
Karwa Chauth gift ideas 2022: 6 best gift ideas for your wife(Gettyimages)

Karwa Chauth Date 2022: Is Karwa Chauth on Oct 13 or 14? Shubh muhurat, moonrise

Updated on Oct 12, 2022 10:33 AM IST

Karwa Chauth Date 2022: Karwa Chauth is observed annually by married women who keep a nirjala fast for the long life of their husbands. This year, the festival falls on October 13 and 14. Find out on which day you should observe the fast, shubh muhurats, moonrise timings, and more.

Married women perform rituals during the Karwa Chauth festival.&nbsp;(Arun Sharma/HT PHOTO)
Married women perform rituals during the Karwa Chauth festival. (Arun Sharma/HT PHOTO)

Eid Milad-Un-Nabi 2022: Date, significance, celebration of the Islamic festival

Published on Oct 08, 2022 01:18 PM IST

Eid Milad-Un-Nabi 2022: According to Gregorian calendar, Eid Milad-Un-Nabi will begin on the evening of October 8 and will end on the evening of October 9 this year.

Eid-e-Milad 2022: Also known as Eid-e-Milad or Mawlid, the occasion marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad(PTI)
Eid-e-Milad 2022: Also known as Eid-e-Milad or Mawlid, the occasion marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad(PTI)

Sindoor Khela 2022: Women bask in festivities. Pics inside

Updated on Oct 05, 2022 03:00 PM IST

Sindoor Khela 2022: Sindoor khela is believed to be a tradition as old as Durga Puja. What started as a ritual in zamindari families during their home Durga Pujas, became a practice worldwide.

Sindoor Khela 2022: Durga Puja comes to an end for this year. The festival started with Mahalaya on September 26 and ended with Vijaya Dashami on October 5. Sindoor khela is one of the main attractions of Durga Puja when married women smear vermillion on the faces of each other.(Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)
Sindoor Khela 2022: Durga Puja comes to an end for this year. The festival started with Mahalaya on September 26 and ended with Vijaya Dashami on October 5. Sindoor khela is one of the main attractions of Durga Puja when married women smear vermillion on the faces of each other.(Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)

Priyanka Chopra wishes fans Happy Dussehra with a powerful message

Published on Oct 05, 2022 01:38 PM IST

Vijayadashami 2022: Priyanka Chopra wished her followers Happy Dussehra by sharing a video on her Instagram stories featuring a powerful message, "Let your light fight the darkness." Hindus are marking Dussehra or Vijayadashami today, October 5.

Priyanka Chopra wishes fans Happy Dussehra.&nbsp;(Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra wishes fans Happy Dussehra. (Instagram)
