Karwa Chauth 2022 Moonrise Time Live Updates: Hindu women begin Karwa Chauth fast

Karwa Chauth 2022 Live Updates: Karwa Chauth is here. Observed by married women in many parts of the country the festival that falls on the fourth day of the Kartik month as per the Hindu lunisolar calendar is being celebrated on October 13 this year. On this day, married women fast from sunrise to moonrise without having water or food (nirjala fast) to pray for the long lives of their husbands. The fast begins with pre-dawn meal called sargi which is lovingly prepared by mother-in-law of the fasting woman. It is eaten before the sunrise after which 12-15 hours of fasting begins. This year Karwa Chauth fasting will approximately last for 14 hours. (Also read: Karwa Chauth 2022: Date, history, significance, vrat katha and all you need to know)

Karwa Chauth is also the day when women adorn their hands with beautiful mehndi designs and wear best of traditional clothes and jewellery as they wait for the moon for the completion of the fast. Women break their fast only after sighting the moon and seeing the face of their husbands through a sieve. Karwa Chauth also known as Karak Chaturthi is widely celebrated across the country but is more popular in the states of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Jammu, western Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh. The word Karwa or Karak means an earthen pot.

According to drikpanchang, this year, Karwa Chauth puja muhurat will begin at 6:36 pm and end at 7:50 pm. The Karwa Chauth fasting time will be from 7:01 am to 9:01 pm today (October 13). It will last for 14 hours. The expected moonrise time on Karwa Chauth is 9:01 pm.

