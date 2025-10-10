Karwa Chauth 2025 moonrise time: When will moon rise today in Delhi, Noida, Mumbai? City-wise timings to break your fast

Karwa Chauth 2025 moonrise timing: Karwa Chauth, also called Karak Chaturthi, is one of the most widely celebrated and auspicious Hindu festivals, especially among married women in northern India. Observed during Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the month of Kartik, this year it falls on Friday, October 10. On this day, women fast from sunrise to moonrise, praying for the well-being, happiness, and long life of their husbands. (Also read: Happy Karwa Chauth 2025🪔🌕: 100+ wishes, images, messages, greetings, Facebook and WhatsApp status to share today ) Karwa Chauth 2025 moonrise timings: Karwa Chauth is a significant Hindu festival for married women in northern India. (HT Photo)

In North India, the festival often coincides with Sankashti Chaturthi, a day of fasting dedicated to Lord Ganesha. Check out the moonrise timings in your city, along with other important details about this Hindu festival.

Karwa Chauth 2025 muhurat and sargi time

Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat – 05:57 PM to 07:11 PM

Karwa Chauth Upavasa Time – 06:19 AM to 08:13 PM

Krishna Dashami Moonrise on Karwa Chauth Day – 08:13 PM

Chaturthi Tithi Begins – 10:54 PM on Oct 09, 2025

Chaturthi Tithi Ends – 07:38 PM on Oct 10, 2025

Karwa Chauth 2025 city-wise moonrise timings

City Moonrise time New Delhi 8:13 PM Noida 8:13 PM Mumbai 8:55 PM Pune 8:52 PM Ahmedabad 8:47 PM Bengaluru 8:48 PM Chennai 8:38 PM Jaipur 8:22 PM Hyderabad 8:36 PM Gurugram 8:14 PM Chandigarh 8:09 PM Kolkata 7:42 PM View All Prev Next

Karwa Chauth 2025 fast rituals

Karwa Chauth is a celebration of a wife’s love, devotion, and unwavering commitment to her husband. The day typically begins with sargi, a pre-dawn meal lovingly prepared by mothers-in-law for their daughters-in-law.

Women then observe a strict fast throughout the day, abstaining from food and water, which concludes with the evening puja. Dressed in traditional, festive attire, they gather to hear and recite the legendary stories of Veeravati, Karwa, and Savitri, honouring their dedication and sacrifices. The fast is broken after sighting the moon, when husbands symbolically feed their wives.