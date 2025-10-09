Happy Karwa Chauth 2025🪔🌕: 50+ wishes, images, messages and WhatsApp status to share with your wife, husband or family

Happy Karwa Chauth 2025:Karwa Chauth is a significant festival observed by married women across India, particularly in the northern states. Falling on Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the month of Kartik, this year it will be celebrated on October 10. Women observe a day-long fast from sunrise to moonrise, praying for the well-being, happiness, and long life of their husbands. Happy Karwa Chauth 2025: On October 10, 2025, married women across India will celebrate Karwa Chauth.

To add more joy to the occasion, here’s a collection of wishes, images, messages, and greetings that you can share with loved ones on WhatsApp and Facebook. (Also read: Karwa Chauth 2025: Complete samagri list, sargi shubh muhurat and step-by-step rituals for successful Karwa Chauth puja )

Romantic wishes for husband

1. Wishing you a lifetime of love, happiness, and togetherness. Happy Karwa Chauth!

2. My love for you grows stronger every day. May this Karwa Chauth bring us even closer.

3. Celebrating our love and your health this Karwa Chauth. Stay happy, my love!

Karwa Chauth is a traditional Hindu festival celebrated by married women for their husband’s long life.(Canva)

4. To the love of my life, may our bond grow stronger every day. Happy Karwa Chauth!

5. Fasting today for your happiness, my dear. May your life always be full of joy.

6. You are my world, my everything. Wishing you love and laughter this Karwa Chauth.

7. Happy Karwa Chauth to the one who makes my heart smile every day!

8. Today I fast for your long life and happiness. Love you endlessly!

9. My prayers today are for your health, happiness, and endless smiles. Happy Karwa Chauth!

10. To my soulmate, may our love always shine bright. Happy Karwa Chauth!

Sweet and simple Karwa Chauth wishes

11. Wishing you joy, love, and prosperity this Karwa Chauth.

12. Happy Karwa Chauth! May your life be filled with love and laughter.

13. Celebrating our togetherness this Karwa Chauth. Stay blessed!

It falls on the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the Hindu month of Kartik.(Canva)

14. May this Karwa Chauth bring endless happiness to your life.

15. Sending love and good wishes to you on this special day.

16. Happy Karwa Chauth! May every day of our life be as beautiful as today.

17. May love and laughter surround you always. Happy Karwa Chauth!

18. Wishing you peace, joy, and happiness this Karwa Chauth.

19. Happy Karwa Chauth! May your life be full of love and positivity.

20. Celebrating love, devotion, and togetherness this Karwa Chauth.

Happy Karwa Chauth messages and greetings

21. Fast today, eat together tomorrow! Happy Karwa Chauth, my love!

22. Surviving Karwa Chauth for you because you’re worth every hunger pang!

In 2025, Karwa Chauth will be observed on October 10.(Canva)

23. My love for you is stronger than this fast. Happy Karwa Chauth!

24. Counting down to moonrise, just to see your smile. Happy Karwa Chauth!

25. May our love stay strong and our stomachs full soon! Happy Karwa Chauth!

26. The moon can wait; my love for you cannot. Happy Karwa Chauth!

27. Fasting today, dreaming of desserts tomorrow. Happy Karwa Chauth!

28. My stomach is empty, my heart is full. Happy Karwa Chauth!

29. Wishing all married women a blessed Karwa Chauth filled with love and devotion.

30. May this Karwa Chauth bring happiness, health, and harmony to your home.

Wishes for family and friends

31. Happy Karwa Chauth to all! Celebrate love and togetherness today.

32. Sending prayers for your family’s well-being this Karwa Chauth.

Women observe a strict fast from sunrise to moonrise, known as “vrat.”(Canva)

33. May your fast be fruitful and your prayers answered. Happy Karwa Chauth!

34. Wishing you a beautiful day of devotion and love. Happy Karwa Chauth!

35. May the moonlight bring prosperity and joy to your life. Happy Karwa Chauth!

36. Happy Karwa Chauth! Celebrate love, faith, and happiness with your loved ones.

37. May your Karwa Chauth fast bring blessings and smiles all around.

38. Wishing all couples love, laughter, and togetherness this Karwa Chauth.

The fast begins with sargi, a pre-dawn meal given by the mother-in-law.(Canva)

39. Wishing you divine blessings this Karwa Chauth for a long and loving life.

40. May your prayers be answered and your love grow stronger. Happy Karwa Chauth!

Karwa Chauth WhatsApp and Facebook status

41. May your Karwa Chauth fast strengthen your bond and bring divine blessings.

42. Happy Karwa Chauth! May your home be filled with love and positivity.

43. Wishing you blessings, devotion, and togetherness on this auspicious day.

44. May this Karwa Chauth bring harmony, joy, and success to your family.

45. Sending heartfelt prayers for your happiness and well-being this Karwa Chauth.

Karwa Chauth rituals involve worshipping Goddess Parvati and the Moon God (Chandra).(Canva)

46. Celebrate love, devotion, and the sacred bond of marriage. Happy Karwa Chauth!

47. May your fast and prayers bring endless love, happiness, and togetherness in your married life. Happy Karwa Chauth!

48. Wishing all the lovely wives a joyous Karwa Chauth filled with devotion, love, and sweet moments with your husband.

49. May the moonlight guide your path to happiness, and your bond grow stronger every day. Happy Karwa Chauth!

50. On this Karwa Chauth, may your prayers be heard and your love story shine brighter than ever.

51. Celebrate love, devotion, and togetherness today. Wishing you a blessed and beautiful Karwa Chauth!

52. May your love grow stronger with each passing day, and your fast bring happiness and blessings to your home. Happy Karwa Chauth!

Note to readers: This story includes AI-generated elements.