Khan Sir shares 15K girls tied him rakhi on Raksha Bandhan, thanks them for rising above religion: 'Iss kalyug mein...'

Khan Sir, a popular online tutor from Patna, had a heartwarming Raksha Bandhan 2025 celebration with his students. In an Instagram video on August 9, he shared the number of students who tied rakhis on him as he showcased the strong bond between his students and him. Also read | Raksha Bandhan history, significance, celebrations and all you need to know about this special festival that honours the bond between brothers and sister Khan Sir's Raksha Bandhan video shows him after celebrating the festival with his students, where around 15,000 girls tied rakhis on his wrist. (Instagram/ Khan Global Studies)

'I am so fortunate'

Khan Sir shared in the video that he considers his female students as his sisters and was overwhelmed by their affection. He shared that their gesture reflects the essence of mentorship and camaraderie that extends beyond blood relations.

His video raked in more than 8 million views on Instagram in less than 24 hours. In it, Khan Sir said in Hindi, “Today, the number of rakhis tied to my wrist was more than 15,000. These rakhis are so heavy that I am not even able to raise my hand. Iss kalyug mein hum itne saubhagyashali hai (I am so fortunate to have such an experience in today's day and age). How do I even get up? This is so heavy.”

'There can't be a better festival than this'

Khan Sir thanked his students for appreciating him not just as a tutor but also as a brother figure – despite religion or other difference – who supports and guides them in their academic journey. “These girls ignored caste, religion, states and other factors to tie me rakhis. This shows humanity. There can't be a better festival than this (Raksha Bandhan),” he added.

Raksha Bandhan is a celebration of the sibling bond, where sisters tie a sacred thread (rakhi) around their brothers' wrists, symbolising love, trust, and protection. Brothers, in return, pledge to safeguard their sisters and offer gifts or tokens of appreciation. The significant Hindu festival emphasises love, responsibility, and respect between siblings. Raksha Bandhan 2025 was celebrated on August 9, Saturday.