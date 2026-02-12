Kiss Day 2026: History, significance and how to celebrate day 6 of Valentine's Week

Kiss Day 2026: On the day before Valentine’s Day, the air is filled with love. After the promises and hugs, it is time to step up the romance and seal it with a kiss on February 13, which is celebrated as Kiss Day within Valentine’s Week. The day celebrates one of the most widely recognised and passionate physical expressions of love, an act that has inspired poets and artists since time immemorial. Take a moment from the ever-busy lives to celebrate Kiss Day on February 13. (Unsplash ) Also Read | Happy Kiss Day 2026 💋: 100+ romantic wishes, cute images, GIFs messages, status to share with the love of your life History of Kiss Day While there has been no formal declaration of February 13 as Kiss Day, it has generally been celebrated as such within Valentine’s Week since the turn of the 21st century. However, the act of kissing as a romantic gesture dates back much farther. According to sex historian, author and content creator Dr Esmé Louise James, “the first record of romantic kissing tentatively comes from 1500 BC in India, but other evidence from the ancient world suggests we were kissing long before this.” “What is so interesting about kissing is that it didn’t just emerge in any specific time or place,” she noted. “We find it in multiple ancient societies across several millennia.” Significance of Kiss Day A kiss is a physical expression of love and intimacy, and in the context of Valentine’s Week, Kiss Day celebrates the strengthening of the bond between people in love.

However, kissing has not always been romantic, as The Godfather movies have aptly put forth. Dr Louise James says on the subject, “Friendly or familial kisses are recorded everywhere in the ancient world, from Mesopotamia to Egypt… In societies with clear hierarchies, kissing usually plays an important social role. In ancient Rome, for example, men might kiss someone in power on the hand, but they would kiss their fellow men on the lips.” Recent studies have proposed that kissing may have evolved to help humans determine the suitability of a mate by helping to detect certain chemicals in the breath or saliva, shared Dr Louise James. “This allows for a sense of attachment between the bonded individuals, promotes a sense of arousal and facilitates intimate relationships,” she added. Benefits of kissing The act of kissing is more than just a romantic gesture; it has been linked with multiple health benefits. Some of them, as shared by Healthline, are listed as follows: Kissing boosts ‘happy hormones’ in the brain. These include oxytocin, dopamine, and serotonin. It also reduces cortisol (stress hormone) levels. The act thus helps boost self-esteem, relieve stress, reduce anxiety, and improve the bond between partners.

Kissing has been linked to multiple health benefits, including boosting happy hormones. (Pexel)