Kiss Day 2026: History, significance and how to celebrate day 6 of Valentine's Week
The penultimate day of the Valentine's Week is celebrated as Kiss Day. While the celebration is comparatively new, the act is ancient and significant.
Kiss Day 2026: On the day before Valentine’s Day, the air is filled with love. After the promises and hugs, it is time to step up the romance and seal it with a kiss on February 13, which is celebrated as Kiss Day within Valentine’s Week. The day celebrates one of the most widely recognised and passionate physical expressions of love, an act that has inspired poets and artists since time immemorial.
History of Kiss Day
While there has been no formal declaration of February 13 as Kiss Day, it has generally been celebrated as such within Valentine’s Week since the turn of the 21st century. However, the act of kissing as a romantic gesture dates back much farther.
According to sex historian, author and content creator Dr Esmé Louise James, “the first record of romantic kissing tentatively comes from 1500 BC in India, but other evidence from the ancient world suggests we were kissing long before this.”
“What is so interesting about kissing is that it didn’t just emerge in any specific time or place,” she noted. “We find it in multiple ancient societies across several millennia.”
Significance of Kiss Day
A kiss is a physical expression of love and intimacy, and in the context of Valentine’s Week, Kiss Day celebrates the strengthening of the bond between people in love.
However, kissing has not always been romantic, as The Godfather movies have aptly put forth. Dr Louise James says on the subject, “Friendly or familial kisses are recorded everywhere in the ancient world, from Mesopotamia to Egypt… In societies with clear hierarchies, kissing usually plays an important social role. In ancient Rome, for example, men might kiss someone in power on the hand, but they would kiss their fellow men on the lips.”
Recent studies have proposed that kissing may have evolved to help humans determine the suitability of a mate by helping to detect certain chemicals in the breath or saliva, shared Dr Louise James. “This allows for a sense of attachment between the bonded individuals, promotes a sense of arousal and facilitates intimate relationships,” she added.
Benefits of kissing
The act of kissing is more than just a romantic gesture; it has been linked with multiple health benefits. Some of them, as shared by Healthline, are listed as follows:
Kissing boosts ‘happy hormones’ in the brain. These include oxytocin, dopamine, and serotonin. It also reduces cortisol (stress hormone) levels. The act thus helps boost self-esteem, relieve stress, reduce anxiety, and improve the bond between partners.
Kissing can boost the immune system, as it exposes an individual to new microorganisms present in their partner’s mouth. Research suggests couples who kiss frequently share the same microbiota in their saliva and on their tongues.
Kissing burns calories, and depending on how passionately it is done, the count can range between 2 and 26 in one minute. It tones facial muscles and has even been linked to improving cholesterol levels and preventing cavities.
How to celebrate Kiss Day 2026
It stands to reason that one celebrates Kiss Day with a kiss, but when engaging in any physical acts of love or intimacy, consent is key. And that holds true for kissing as well.
With that in mind, romantic partners can just have the best time together, be it stealing a quick peck in busy moments or taking time for serious intimacy. For couples who are away from one another, getting on a call and exchanging a kiss is also a legit way to participate in the festivities of Valentine’s Week.
However, kissing is not just limited to lovebirds. A quick peck to family, friends, and many big ones to the pets are all ways to celebrate the season of love on February 13.
