Janmashtami 2022 Live Celebrations: Hindus celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna with great grandeur
- Krishna Janmashtami 2022 Live Celebrations: This year, the celebrations for the auspicious festival of Krishna Janmashtami kickstarted on August 18 and will continue till August 19. As the country gears up for Dahi Handi celebrations today, see all the live updates here.
Janmashtami 2022 Live Updates: The Hindu festival of Krishna Janmashtami is being celebrated with much pomp across the country. The festival is also known as Janmashtami, Gokulashtami, Krishnasthami or Srijayanti, and marks the birth of Lord Krishna - the eighth avatar of Vishnu. It is celebrated on the eighth day of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Shraavana of Bhadrapad. The largest celebration of this festival takes place in Mathura and Vrindavan, where Lord Krishna was born and spent his growing up years. This year, Janmashtami celebrations began on August 18 and will continue until the next day. Dahi Handi, an important ritual, is being marked a day after Janmashtami on Friday, August 19, 2022.
According to Hindu scriptures, Lord Krishna, the son of Devaki and Vasudeva, was born in Mathura at midnight on the eighth day (Ashtami) of Bhadrapada month (August–September). He was born to destroy Mathura's demon king, Kansa, Lord Krishna's mother, Devaki's brother. Following his birth, Vasudeva - who was imprisoned in a dungeon with Devaki - carried Lord Krishna in a basket across the Yamuna river all the way to Gokul, where he was raised by foster parents Nanda and Yashoda. On Janmashtami, devotees observe fasts, wear new clothes, and pray to the idols of Bal Krishna, dress them up in new clothes and place them in a cradle.
Follow all the updates here:
Fri, 19 Aug 2022 11:04 AM
How is Krishna Janmashtami celebrated in India?
This year, Krishna Janmashtami celebrations began on August 18 and are continuing today, August 19. The festival marks the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. On this day, devotees visit Lord Krishna and Lord Vishnu's temple, observe fast, decorate their homes and places of worship, make sweet dishes with milk products, participate in Dahi Handi rituals, and so much more. Know more about this festival here.
Fri, 19 Aug 2022 10:48 AM
Fri, 19 Aug 2022 10:40 AM
Janmashtami 2022: Is today a public holiday and will banks remain open?
This year, Krishna Janmashtami celebrations began on August 18 and will continue today, August 19. Although the Hindu festival is not a gazetted holiday, it is a public holiday for schools, colleges, and businesses on either 18 or 19 in Bihar, Chandigarh, Chattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Orissa, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Know more details here.
Fri, 19 Aug 2022 10:31 AM
Shobha Yatra organised in Jammu & Kashmir
On the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami on August 18, a Shobha Yatra took place in Udhampur. Thousands of people joined the grand procession with kids dressed up as Lord Krishna and Radha.
Fri, 19 Aug 2022 10:18 AM
Dahi Handi 2022: Girls participate in Dahi Handi competition in Mumbai
A video of a group of girls participating in the Dahi Handi competition in the Dadar Nakshatra Lane, Mumbai, was shared by ANI. Dahi Handi is marked during the auspicious festival of Krishna Janmashtami.
Fri, 19 Aug 2022 10:10 AM
Dahi Handi 2022: How India is celebrating the grand Janmashtami ritual
India is marking the grand celebrations of the Dahi Handi festival, also known as Gopalakala or Utlotsavam, today, August 19. The ritual is part of the Krishna Janmashtami festival and involves a group of Govindas who dress up in colourful attires to make human pyramids and reach an earthen pot containing buttermilk suspended mid-air to break it. See how India is celebrating this festival here.
Fri, 19 Aug 2022 10:02 AM
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar says Lord Krishna is the epitome of divine love
Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, marked the auspicious occasion of Krishna Janmashtami by tweeting his wish for fellow countrymen. He tweeted, "Warm greetings on Janmashtami. Shri Krishna is the epitome of divine love, supreme beauty and eternal happiness. His timeless teachings in the Bhagavad Gita have been a great source of inspiration for humanity. May this #Janmashtami bring peace, harmony and happiness in our lives."
Fri, 19 Aug 2022 09:52 AM
Fri, 19 Aug 2022 09:40 AM
PM Modi sends wished on Krishna Janmashtami
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes on the auspicious occasion of Krishna Janmashtami today. "Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. May this festival of devotion and gaiety bring happiness, prosperity and good fortune in everyone's life. Long live Shri Krishna," PM Modi tweeted.