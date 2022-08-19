Home / India News / Janmashtami 2022: PM Modi extends his greetings on the auspicious festival

Janmashtami 2022: PM Modi extends his greetings on the auspicious festival

Published on Aug 19, 2022 09:44 AM IST

Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated every year to observe the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended their wishes on Janmashtami.

ByHT News Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended his greetings on the auspicious festival of Krishna Janmashtami and wished ‘prosperity and good fortune’ to all countrymen.

“Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. May this festival of devotion and gaiety bring happiness, prosperity and good fortune in everyone's life,” he tweeted in Hindi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended their wishes on the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, tweeting a couplet on how Lord Krishna guided the world on consciousness and collective peace, wrote: “Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the people and devotees of Shri Krishna Janmashtami.”

Wishing a Happy Janmashtami to the devotees on the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, Union Minister Smriti Irani also tweeted a ‘shloka’ which means ‘ I offer my obeisances and bow down to you - Lord Krishna - the destroyer of sufferings.’

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauchan said, “I pray to Lord Shri Krishna to have mercy on his devotees. May he showers joy, prosperity and happiness in every person’s home. May the whole world be blessed and well-being!”

Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated every year to observe the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. The auspicious occasion is marked by praying to Lord Krishna, visiting temples to seek his blessings, wearing new clothes, observing fasts, decorating homes and places of worship, making sweet dishes made of milk products, and more.

