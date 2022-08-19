Janmashtami 2022: PM Modi extends his greetings on the auspicious festival

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended his greetings on the auspicious festival of Krishna Janmashtami and wished ‘prosperity and good fortune’ to all countrymen.

“Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. May this festival of devotion and gaiety bring happiness, prosperity and good fortune in everyone's life,” he tweeted in Hindi.

Click here for Krishna Janmashtami 2022 Live Celebrations

सभी देशवासियों को जन्माष्टमी के पावन-पुनीत अवसर पर हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। भक्ति और उल्लास का यह उत्सव हर किसी के जीवन में सुख, समृद्धि और सौभाग्य लेकर आए। जय श्रीकृष्ण! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 19, 2022

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended their wishes on the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna.

ALSO READ | UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata visit ISKCON temple

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, tweeting a couplet on how Lord Krishna guided the world on consciousness and collective peace, wrote: “Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the people and devotees of Shri Krishna Janmashtami.”

'श्रीकृष्ण जन्माष्टमी' की सभी प्रदेश वासियों एवं श्रद्धालुओं को हार्दिक बधाई व शुभकामनाएं।



धर्म स्थापना, लोक-संरक्षण, शांति व सामूहिकता के प्रति अखिल विश्व-चेतना का पथ-प्रदर्शित करने वाले, यशोदानंदन, भुवन मोहन कन्हैया चराचर जगत का कल्याण करें, यही कामना है।



जय श्रीकृष्ण! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 18, 2022

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended their wishes on the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, tweeting a couplet on how Lord Krishna guided the world on consciousness and collective peace, wrote: “Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the people and devotees of Shri Krishna Janmashtami.”

Wishing a Happy Janmashtami to the devotees on the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, Union Minister Smriti Irani also tweeted a ‘shloka’ which means ‘ I offer my obeisances and bow down to you - Lord Krishna - the destroyer of sufferings.’

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauchan said, “I pray to Lord Shri Krishna to have mercy on his devotees. May he showers joy, prosperity and happiness in every person’s home. May the whole world be blessed and well-being!”

Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated every year to observe the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. The auspicious occasion is marked by praying to Lord Krishna, visiting temples to seek his blessings, wearing new clothes, observing fasts, decorating homes and places of worship, making sweet dishes made of milk products, and more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON