Live

Krishna Janmashtami 2022 Live Celebrations: PM Narendra Modi extends hearty greetings to all countrymen on Janmashtami

Krishna Janmashtami 2022 Live Celebrations: The auspicious festival of Krishna Janmashtami is being celebrated all across the country. As the country gears up for the Dahi Handi celebrations today, see all the live updates from all the major cities of India.

Noida, India - A view inside the ISKCON temple on the eve of Janmashtami festival (Photo by Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times)
Noida, India - A view inside the ISKCON temple on the eve of Janmashtami festival (Photo by Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)
Updated on Aug 19, 2022 09:52 AM IST
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
Janmashtami 2022 Live Updates: The Hindu festival of Krishna Janmashtami is being celebrated with much pomp across the country. The festival is also known as Janmashtami, Gokulashtami, Krishnasthami or Srijayanti, and marks the birth of Lord Krishna - the eighth avatar of Vishnu. It is celebrated on the eighth day of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Shraavana of Bhadrapad. The largest celebration of this festival takes place in Mathura and Vrindavan, where Lord Krishna was born and spent his growing up years. This year, Janmashtami celebrations began on August 18 and will continue until the next day. Dahi Handi, an important ritual, is being marked a day after Janmashtami on Friday, August 19, 2022. 

Also Read: Krishna Janmashtami 2022: When is Dahi Handi? Know all about its date, history, celebrations and significance

According to Hindu scriptures, Lord Krishna, the son of Devaki and Vasudeva, was born in Mathura at midnight on the eighth day (Ashtami) of Bhadrapada month (August–September). He was born to destroy Mathura's demon king, Kansa, Lord Krishna's mother, Devaki's brother. Following his birth, Vasudeva - who was imprisoned in a dungeon with Devaki - carried Lord Krishna in a basket across the Yamuna river all the way to Gokul, where he was raised by foster parents Nanda and Yashoda. On Janmashtami, devotees observe fasts, wear new clothes, and pray to the idols of Bal Krishna, dress them up in new clothes and place them in a cradle. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 19, 2022 09:52 AM IST

    Janmashtami 2022: Send these wishes, greetings, messages to your loved ones

    Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022 to you and your loved ones.&nbsp; (HT Photo)
    Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022 to you and your loved ones.  (HT Photo)

    Krishna Janmashtami celebrations have begun all across the country. Find best wishes, messages, greetings and images to share with your loved ones on Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp and other social media platforms here

  • Aug 19, 2022 09:40 AM IST

    PM Modi sends wished on Krishna Janmashtami

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes on the auspicious occasion of Krishna Janmashtami today. "Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. May this festival of devotion and gaiety bring happiness, prosperity and good fortune in everyone's life. Long live Shri Krishna," PM Modi tweeted. 

Topics
janmashtami lord krishna krishna festivals of india lifestyle + 3 more

Friday, August 19, 2022
