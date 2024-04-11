Lakshmi Panchami 2024: Date, rituals, significance, celebration and all that you need to know

Lakshmi Panchami 2024: Lakshmi Panchami is celebrated with a lot of dedication and devotion all across the country every year. The day is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity. It is believed that worshipping Goddess Lakshmi on Lakshmi Panchami can bestow on the devotees with endless prosperity and wealth. Lakshmi is also known as Shri, and hence, the day is also known as Shri Panchami. Vasant Panchami is also known as Shri Panchami, and it is different from Lakshmi Panchami. Vasant Panchami is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge. This year, Lakshmi Panchami will be observed on April 12.

As we gear up to observe the auspicious day, here are a few things that we must know.

Date:

This year, Lakshmi Panchami will be observed on April 12. According to Drik Panchang, the Panchami Tithi will begin at 1:11 PM on April 12 and will end at 12:04 AM on April 13.

Rituals:

On the day, devotees wake up early and start the day with a holy bath. Then they recite Maa Lakshmi strotas and mantras and then place the idol of Goddess Lakshmi on a podium. The idol is then bathed with panchamrit. Garland, rice, durva, banana leaves, betel nuts, sandalwood and coconut are offered to the idol. The aarti is performed. After the aarti, food is served to Brahmins. People keep fast on this day and only consume milk and sweets.

Significance and celebrations:

It is believed that people who keep fast on this day get bestowed with blessings from Maa Lakshmi. They are blessed with endless wealth and prosperity. Lakshmi Panchami takes place on the first week of the Hindu calendar. It is considered very auspicious, and people believe that performing the puja can attract wealth and good fortune. Chaitra Shukla Panchami is also called Kalpadi Tithi as it is related to the beginning of Kalpa.