Magh Bihu 2021: Of Pithas and Meji, festive feels at home
Mouth-watering dishes as part of the authentic feast, old videos of traditional Bihu dance, and a gathering of only the close knit will mark this year’s celebrations of the harvest festival, Magh Bihu, for most Assamese in Delhi-NCR. The pandemic might have turned the bonhomie intimate, but the spirit of the festival stays intact since plans to prepare delicacies at home is full on!
Pithas to brace the pandemic
“Magh Bihu is a time when we all come together to celebrate the harvest. For me, the whole idea of the festival is to eat,” says Shaaistah Borah, a 14-year-old student from Gurugram. He shares that the good old celebrations at large scale community gatherings will be missed. “It won’t be the same this year without the party and traditional games and music, but it would certainly be something memorable with my family. This time we’ll have our own little celebration at home. Our breakfast will start with doi-sira-gur (curd-rice flakes-jaggery) and we’ll cook the same traditional dishes as earlier, such as narikol pitha (coconut rice cake) and laru (coconut laddu).”
For Ritvik Saikia, another Gurugram resident, the Magh Bihu celebrations will be sans usual cheerfulness. He recalls, “We all used to sit around a bonfire in the chilly Delhi evening... Although the gathering will be small this year, we’ll still make the most of it and spend time with our family, savour some delectable dishes made out of mutton, pork and fish, and of course the delicious pithas!”
Sourced from Assam, savoured in Delhi
The Assam Association Delhi has put on hold the annual event that is organised to celebrate Magh Bihu, due to restrictions imposed during Covid-19. Dibyojit Dutta, general secretary of the association, says, “We were hoping that the government provides some relaxations so that we could arrange the annual event, but that’s not happening for now as it’s important to follow Covid-19 guidelines for the health of everyone. I’ve recently come back from Assam, and have brought lots of foods that I’ll be enjoying with my north east friends here in the Capital!”
Meji lighting: To bid goodbye to cold
“This year we will celebrate Uruka with my family. On the day of Makar Sankranti, we welcome Sun into the northern hemisphere,” says Jayantimala Devi, a retired government official,adding, “In the morning we will light the traditional Meji (a structure made of wood and tree leaves) in the society ground to prayer, and symbolically offer the produce from the harvest to the fire god, Agni, to bid farewell to the biting cold.”
But the Meji will also be created at a smaller scale this year. Hironlal Dutta, a retired government employee, says Magh Bihu is going to be a “tamed affair” and “instead of big Mezi bonfire, this time we’ll have a mini Mezi, for which we have already procured a small angethi, online.”
Dutta too feels sad that the huge social gathering and large scale community feast will be missed this time around. “The lovely occasion will be celebrated within the four walls of our homes. I live in a group housing society where majority of the residents are Assamese, and we used to celebrate both Magh Bihu and Bohag Bihu in a grand manner. But this time such big social gatherings are prohibited. My family will of course have a small Bhoj on Uruka night. Our Bihu motto this time is: Enjoy from home!”
For more stories follow Facebook and Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Magh Bihu 2021: Of Pithas and Meji, festive feels at home
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Makar Sankranti: Kites go out of stock amid pandemic, sellers rue low supply
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy Pongal 2021: Wishes to share with your loved ones this Pongal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pongal 2021: History, significance and celebrations of the harvest festival
- Pongal is celebrated with a lot of zeal in various parts of India, especially, Tamil Nadu and this year, it is being celebrated on January 14. Here's all you need to know about the history, significance and celebrations of Pongal in India.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Martial art display held on snow in J-K's Pahalgam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lohri 2021: History, significance and celebrations of the mid-winter festival
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy Lohri 2021: WhatsApp messages, Facebook status, quotes, SMS to wish Lohri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lohri 2021: Interesting facts, significance about the harvest festival
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Makar Sankranti 2021: Here's why kite flying is a major part of the festival
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Magh Bihu 2021: Date, significance, celebrations of Assam's harvest festival
- Magh Bihu 2021: Like Lohri and Makar Sankranti, Assam’s Magh Bihu or Bhogali Bihu also marks the end of cold and harsh winter months and here’s all you need to know about the date, significance and celebration of the harvest festival in agriculture-based India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lohri 2021: Intimate gatherings, home chefs book veg orders more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lohri sans dhol: Less demand for dholwallahs amid pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy Makar Sankranti: History, significance and date of the festival
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy Makar Sankranti 2021: Wishes to share with your loved ones this Uttarayan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
This Lohri, celebs look forward to new beginnings
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox