Makar Sankranti 2024: Know the date, history, significance and celebration of the festival

Makar Sankranti is celebrated every year to mark the beginning of the harvest season and sun's transit to the Capricorn, signalling advent of warmer days and end of bitter cold. The days start to get longer after Makar Sankranti and this period of Uttarayan lasts for around six months. Sankranti means movement of the sun and Makar Sankranti is the most important of all 12 Sankrantis that fall in a year. (Also read | Makar Sankranti 2024 date and time: Is Makar Sankranti on January 14 and January 15? Check correct date, significance) The period marks the beginning of sun's journey towards north and signifies warmer and auspicious times ahead. (Freepik)

The harvest festival is celebrated with much enthusiasm across the country though its rituals and name vary. Pousha Sankranti in West Bengal, Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Bihu in Assam, Uttarayan in Gujarat, Lohri in Punjab, Magh Bihu in Assam the festivities extend all over India.

Makar Sankranti is the time when people get rid of the old things in their house and buy new things, hoping the entire year is full of success, good luck and prosperity. The festivities begin with cleaning of houses and early morning bath followed by decking up in traditional clothes. Lord Indra, the God of rains and Lord Surya, both are worshipped on this day to seek blessings for a great harvest and happiness in the coming year.

From flying kites to eating khichdi or dahi-chooda, Makar Sankranti is a day filled with fun activities and relishing traditional food. Foods made with rice, jaggery, sugarcane, sesame seeds, maize, peanuts among others are made. Gud Ki Chikki, popcorn, Til Kut, khichdi, undhiyu, and gud kheer, are some of the foods that are traditionally consumed during the festival.

Makar Sankranti 2024 date

Makar Sankranti usually falls on January 14 every year, but as per drikpanchang, this year the festival is being observed on January 15, a day before Lohri festivities on January 14.

Makar Sankranti 2024 history and significance

The history of Makar Sankranti dates back to ancient times considering the significance of agriculture in the country. The period marks the beginning of sun's journey towards north and signifies warmer and auspicious times ahead. Hindus also take a holy dip in rivers like Ganga and Yamuna during this time and once in 12 years, kumbh mela is organised.

In the Hindu religion, it is believed that the one who dies during the auspicious period of Uttarayan gets salvation from the cycle of death and birth. It is said that Bhishma Pitamah was mortally wounded during the epic battle of Kurukshetra and courtesy the boon granted by his father, he could choose the moment of his death and delayed his last moments on the earth to a couple of days so that he could die during the period of Uttarayan.

The festival of Makar Sankranti is also associated with the birth of the deity 'Narashansa', the first preceptor of righteousness in Kaliyuga and a predecessor to Kalki, the final avatar of Lord Vishnu.

Makar Sankranti is also celebrated as the day of triumph of good over evil as Lord Vishnu defeated the demon Sankarasura on this day.

Makar Sankranti 2024 celebrations

The festival of Makar Sankranti is celebrated with much fanfare and in certain parts of the country the festivities last for 2-4 days. From lighting of bonfire to preparation of rice and sugarcane dishes to participation in music and dance activities, there are certain rituals associated with the festival that are common among many cultures.

In Gujarat, Makar Sankranti is celebrated as Uttarayan with the tradition of kite-flying considered the most prominent of all. People can be spotted on their terraces participating in kite-flying contests and sky resembles a huge canvas painted with breathtaking and colourful kites.

In Punjab, a bonfire is lit to beat the cold and mark the Lohri celebrations. The festivities further warm up hearts as friends and family come together for exchanging gifts and enjoy gajaks, peanut, revdi and popcorn while singing folk song of Sundari Mundari Ho.

Pongal in South India is celebrated over a period of four days where people clean their houses thoroughly and decorate them with beautiful pookalam designs and burn unwanted things at house in the bonfire as a custom of Bhogi Mantalu, thereafter participating in Pongal Panai, wherein the family members cook rice, milk and jaggery in an earthen pot and let it overflow - a ritual that signifies abundance and prosperity.

There are many such rituals and celebrations across the country to celebrate this beautiful harvest festival that promises warmer and happier days ahead.