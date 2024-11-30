Margashirsha Amavasya 2024: Is it on November 30 or December 1? Know date, timings, rituals, significance and more

Margashirsha Amavasya 2024: Margashirsha Amavasya is an important No Moon Day in the Hindu calendar, occurring on the 15th day of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Margashirsha. Also referred to as Agahan Amavasya, this day is considered highly auspicious by Hindus for performing Pitru Puja, a ritual aimed at liberating the souls of ancestors. From date to the auspicious time, scroll down to learn more. (Also read: Black Friday: The truth behind the ominous tag for shoppers' favourite weekend of the year ) Margashirsha Amavasya 2024: Margashirsha Amavasya is vital in Hinduism for Pitru Puja.(Pexels)

Margashirsha Amavasya 2024: Date and timings

This year, Margashirsha Amavasya will be celebrated on Sunday, December 1. The auspicious timings to observe the occasion are as follows:

Amavasya tithi begins: 10:29 AM, November 30, 2024

Amavasya tithi ends: 11:50 AM, December 1, 2024

Margashirsha Amavasya 2024: Significance

Amavasya holds immense religious, spiritual, and astrological significance in Hinduism. This day is closely associated with the Moon, which governs emotions, feelings, and the mind according to astrology. The Moon's placement has the power to influence one's emotions and mental state.

Religiously, people observe various rituals on this day, including fasting and offering prayers to Shani to mitigate his negative effects. Lighting a diya under a peepal tree is considered a powerful remedy, particularly on Amavasya. Additionally, people perform Pitru Tarpan (rituals for ancestors) and feed Brahmins to honour and seek blessings for their forefathers.

Margashirsha Amavasya 2024: Rituals

Worshipping Lord Vishnu: Perform puja with milk, jaggery, and water at the peepal tree to seek Lord Vishnu's blessings.

Lighting a diya: Light a mustard oil diya under the peepal tree to remove negativity and counter Shani's bad effects.

Pitru tarpan: Honour ancestors by performing Pitru Tarpan with a priest and feeding Brahmins.

Holy bathing: Take a sacred bath at the Ganga Ghats to cleanse the body, mind, and soul.

Donation and charity: Donate food, clothes, and essentials to the needy to earn positive karma.

Mantra chanting: Chant Shani, Chandra, Shiva, and Vishnu mantras for peace and positivity.