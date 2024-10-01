Mahalaya Amavasya 2024: Date, timing, puja rituals, history, significance and all you need to know

Mahalaya Amavasya, also known as Sarvapitri Amavasya, Pitru Amavasya or Pitra Moksha Amavasya is a highly auspicious day in the Hindu calendar dedicated to honouring and remembering one's ancestors. This sacred day marks the end of Shradh or Pitru Paksha, a 16-day period during which Hindus perform rituals to pay homage to their forefathers. Mahalaya Amavasya honours ancestors and marks the end of Pitru Paksha.(Freepik)

This annual observance holds deep religious importance, as Mahalaya Amavasya provides the final opportunity to offer prayers and food to ancestors, symbolising gratitude and reverence. Beyond its spiritual significance, the day also signals the onset of the festive season, particularly heralding the arrival of Durga Puja, one of the most celebrated festivals in Hindu culture. From date to timing, scroll down to know more. (Also read: October festivals: Dussehra and Diwali date to Karwa Chauth, check complete list )

Mahalaya Amavasya 2024 Date and Time

The year the Hindu festival of Mahalaya Amavasya will be observed on Wednesday, October 2. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings to observe the occasion are as follows:

Amavasya Tithi Begins - 09:39 PM, October 1, 2024

Amavasya Tithi Ends - 12:18 AM, October 3, 2024

Qutup Muhurta - From 11:12 AM To 12:00 PM, October 2, 2024

Rauhin Muhurta - From 12:00 PM To 12:47 PM, October 2, 2024

Madhyahna Time - From 12:47 PM To 03:11 PM, October 2, 2024

Mahalaya Amavasya 2024 Significance

Mahalaya Amavasya, one of the most revered days in the Hindu calendar, holds deep religious and spiritual significance as it falls during Pitru Paksha. This important Amavasya occurs in the month of Ashwina and is also known as Sarva Pitri Amavasya. According to Hindu scriptures, it is the day when deceased family members, now Pitru, return to their realm, Pitru Loka. It is believed that by worshipping them with devotion on this day, ancestors bless their descendants with happiness and well-being before departing back to Pitru Loka.

Mahalaya Amavasya 2024 Puja Rituals

On Mahalaya Amavasya, rituals begin with an early bath and cleaning the house. Male family members invite Brahmins home while women prepare sattvik dishes. Tarpan is performed by the men, and the Brahmins are served food, symbolising feeding the ancestors. After the meal, Brahmins are given clothes, shoes, dakshina and family members take their blessings. Leftover food is offered to cows, dogs and crows before the family eats. The day is also ideal for charity, and many women worship the Peepal tree by offering a water mixture and lighting a diya for blessings.