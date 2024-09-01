Somvati Amavasya 2024: Date, shubh muhurat, significance, puja rituals and everything you need to know

Somvati Amavasya, also known as Bhadrapada Amavasya, is a significant day dedicated to honouring ancestors and forefathers. This powerful day enhances the benefits of rituals and charitable acts, bringing blessings, peace and prosperity. Devotees observe this day to seek the blessings of their ancestors and perform sacred rites for spiritual enlightenment. By celebrating Somavati Amavasya, individuals strengthen their connection with their ancestors and the divine, paving the way for a more fulfilling life. From its date to its historical significance, read on to learn more about this auspicious occasion. (Also read: Masik Shivaratri 2024: Date, shubh muhurat, significance, rituals and all you need to know ) Somavti Amavasya is a significant day for ancestor worship and spiritual growth.(ANI)

Somvati Amavasya 2024 Date and Timings

This year, the significant Hindu festival of Somvati Amavasya will be celebrated on Monday, September 2. The auspicious timings to observe the event are as follows:

Amavasya Tithi begins - 05:21 AM, September 2, 2024

Amavasya Tithi ends - 07:24 AM, September 3, 2024

Somvati Amavasya 2024 Significance

Somvati Amavasya, which falls during the Bhadrapada month, carries deep significance as a day for ancestor worship, Pitru Tarpan, and spiritual growth. Devotees believe that on this day, ancestors descend to the earthly realm, making it an ideal time to offer prayers, perform tarpan, and engage in charitable acts to gain their blessings and forgiveness.

It's also a prime moment for spiritual renewal, self-reflection, and seeking liberation from the cycle of rebirth. By observing this day with sacred rites and rituals, individuals can strengthen their connection with their ancestors and the divine, leading to peace, prosperity, and spiritual enlightenment.

Somvati Amavasya 2024 Rituals

1. Wake up early: Begin your day by taking a bath before starting your puja rituals.

2. Light a diya: Use desi ghee to light a diya in the puja room in honour of your ancestors.

3. Prepare sattvik food: Make sattvik dishes and invite a priest or brahmin to perform the Pitru Tarpan at home.

4. Offer donations: Provide food, clothes, and a dakshina to the priest or brahmin.

5. Feed animals: Offer food to animals such as cows, dogs, crows, and ants.

6. Focus on spiritual growth: This day is considered highly beneficial for spiritual development.

7. Perform additional pujas: After the Pitru Puja, worship Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu and chant Vedic mantras dedicated to them.

8. Make donations: Give money, clothes, and food to those in need.