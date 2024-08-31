Masik Shivaratri 2024: Date, shubh muhurat, significance, rituals and all you need to know

Shivaratri vrat is one of the most important and revered fasts in Hinduism, and it is dedicated to Lord Shiva. There are four distinct types of Shivaratri vrat: Nitya Shivaratri, Masik Shivaratri, Magha Shivaratri, and Maha Shivaratri. Among these, Masik Shivaratri is observed on the Chaturdashi, or the fourteenth day, of every month according to the traditional Hindu calendar. The festival holds deep religious significance as it symbolizes the union of Shiva and Shakti, with Shiva representing Purusha (consciousness) and Parvati embodying Prakriti (nature). Masik Shivaratri is predominantly a Hindu festival, celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva.(Pixabay)

Observing Masik Shivaratri is believed to bring spiritual benefits, including enhanced well-being and success in future endeavours. It is also said that through prayer and penance on this day, even the most challenging tasks can be accomplished. Scroll down to know more.

Masik Shivaratri 2024 Date and timings

This year, the significant Hindu festival of Masik Shivratri will be observed on Sunday, September 1. The auspicious timings for the occasion are as follows:

Chaturdashi Tithi Start: 03:41 AM on September 1

Chaturdashi Tithi End: 05:22 AM on September 2

Shivaratri Parana Time : 06:13 AM on September 2

Masik Shivaratri 2024 Significance

According to Hindu mythology, those who observe the Shivaratri vrata gain the strength to overcome two natural forces that affect human nature: the 'tamas' and 'rajas' gunas. By spending the day in meditation dedicated to Lord Shiva, devotees can better control negative emotions such as jealousy, greed, and anger. For devoted followers of Lord Shiva, observing the Shivaratri vrata is considered as auspicious, if not more so, than performing the powerful Ashwamedha Yagna.

It is also believed that anyone who observes the Maha Shivaratri vrata with full discipline and sincerity will be absolved of all sins. They will eventually unite with the supreme power and find eternal happiness in the abode of Lord Shiva, breaking free from the cycle of birth and death.

Masik Shivaratri 2024 Rituals

- Begin the day with a ritual bath and set up the Puja altar early in the morning.

- Perform the 'Abhishek' of Lord Shiva or the Lingam using Gangajal, milk, curd, ghee, honey, vermillion, turmeric, rose water, and 'Bel' leaves.

- Apply sandalwood paste, sprinkle vermillion, and offer flowers to the deity's idols.

- Recite Aarti or hymns in honour of Shiva, accompanied by the blowing of a conch and ringing of bells.

- Offer home-made prasad on the altar.

- Conduct the Puja ideally at midnight, with devotees fasting throughout the day and breaking it the next morning.

- Observe a night vigil (Jagran) with Bhajans and Kirtans to create a positive atmosphere.

- Shivratri Puja is considered especially auspicious on a Tuesday.

- Besides Lord Shiva, worship Goddess Lakshmi, Saraswati, and Parvati, with Pradosh Kaal Puja being particularly significant.