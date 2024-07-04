Ashadha Amavasya 2024: Date, timings, rituals, history, significance and all you need to know about this auspicious day

Ashadha Amavasya, also known as Amvasai, is observed on the new moon day of the Hindu month of Ashadha, which usually falls in June or July according to the Gregorian calendar. This significant day is dedicated to honouring and remembering ancestors through sacred rituals. Devotees traditionally take holy dips in revered water bodies to purify themselves and perform rites to pay homage to their forebears. Additionally, Ashadha Amavasya is an auspicious occasion for worshipping deities such as Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva and seeking their blessings and guidance. The observance of this day reflects deep spiritual practices and reverence in the Hindu tradition. From date to history, scroll down to know more. (Also read: When is Pradosh Vrat in July 2024? Date, shubh muhurat, history, significance and everything you need to know ) Ashadha Amavasya is a day of honouring ancestors through puja rituals and seeking blessings.

When is Ashadha Amavasya 2024? Date and timing

Ashadha Amavasya 2024 date: July 5, 2024

Amavasya Tithi begins: 4:57 AM, July 5, 2024

Amavasya Tithi ends: 4:26 AM, July 6, 2024

Ashadha Amavasya 2024 History and Significance

Amavasya holds immense religious and spiritual significance for Hindus, particularly as a day dedicated to honouring ancestors. Various rituals are performed, such as Pitru Tarpan, Pind Daan, and organizing Gayatri Path for the salvation of departed souls. According to astrology, the New Moon phase, when the moon is nearly invisible and its energy is low, symbolises emotions and feelings. This time is ideal for spiritual activities like meditation and yoga. Taking a holy bath in the Ganga river is also considered highly auspicious and meritorious.

On this day, families often invite priests and Brahmins to their homes, offering them sattvik food, clothes, and dakshina in the name of their ancestors. The eldest male member of the family typically performs Pitru Tarpan to appease the forefathers and seek their blessings. This practice reflects the deep-rooted tradition of ancestor worship and the desire for spiritual connection and guidance.

Ashadha Amavasya 2024 Rituals

1. Wake up early in the morning and take a holy bath at home.

2. Many devotees visit Ganga Ghats to take a holy bath in the Ganga river.

3. People visit sacred places to perform Pitru Puja for the peace of their ancestors.

4. Some people organize food stalls to feed the needy.

5. Organize Gayatri Path for the salvation of the ancestors.

6. Feeding crows, ants, dogs and cows on this day is considered highly meritorious.

7. Invite Brahmins or qualified priests at home, feed them sattvik food, and give them clothes and dakshina.