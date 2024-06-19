Vat Purnima 2024: Date, muhurat, rituals, significance

Vat Purnima 2024: The auspicious time of the year is here. Every year, Vat Purnima is observed with a lot of devotion and dedication. This is the special day when women keep fast and pray for the blessings and longevity of their husbands. Vat Purnima is observed by the women of the family, usually the married women. Vat Purnima Vrat, observed by women on this day, is similar to Vat Savitri Vrat. It is considered an extremely auspicious day of the year. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few things that we should know. According to the Purnima calendar, Vat Purnima is observed during the Jyeshtha Amavasya which coincides with Shani Jayanti. (Pinterest)

Vat Purnima 2024: Date

According to the Purnima calendar, Vat Purnima is observed during the Jyeshtha Amavasya which coincides with Shani Jayanti. However, according to the Amanta calendar, Vat Purnima is observed on Jyeshtha Purnima. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious day will be celebrated on June 21 this year.

Vat Purnima 2024: Shubh muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, Purnima tithi will begin at 7:31 AM on June 21 and will end at 6:37 AM on June 22.

Vat Purnima 2024: Rituals

On the day of Vat Purnima, married women keep fast for the entire day. Then, during the evening, worship Goddess Savitri and Satyawan under the banyan tree. Devotees must wear new clothes, apply vermilion on their forehead and put one leaf of banyan on their head. Unmarried women can also keep Vat Purnima Vrat to seek blessings for getting a good husband. Unmarried women should wear yellow clothes while praying to the Goddess.

Vat Purnima 2024: Significance

During Vat Purnima, married women keep fast for three days – they start two days ahead of the festival. The Vat or the banyan tree holds significance for Vat Purnima. It is believed that the banyan tree represents the three supreme deities of Hinduism – Lord Brahma, lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva.