Bhaum Pradosh Vrat 2024: Date, significance, rituals, puja timing and all that you need to know

Bhaum Pradosh Vrat 2024: The special day is here. Pradosh Vrat is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It is believed to be one of the most auspicious days of the month when Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bestow their blessings on their devotees. Pradosh Vrat falls twice a month – during Shukla Paksha and Krishna Paksha. When Pradosh Vrat falls on a Tuesday, it is referred to as Bhauma Pradosh Vrat. The first Pradosh Vrat in the month of June falls on a Tuesday. As we prepare to worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on this auspicious day, here are a few things that we should know. Bhaum Pradosh Vrat, for the month of June will be observed on June 4.(Freepik)

Date and puja timing:

Bhaum Pradosh Vrat, for the month of June will be observed on June 4. According to Drik Panchang, the Trayodashi Tithi will begin at 12:18 AM on June 4 and will end at 10:01 PM on June 4.

Significance:

It is believed that on the day of Bhaum Pradosh Vrat, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are in good mood, and they roam around the earth granting wishes to their devotees. Seeking the blessings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on this day can lead to the road of prosperity, good health, wealth and happiness. Devotees who offer their puja on this day and observe fast are advised to get married within a year after being single.

Rituals:

On this day, devotees wake up early and start the day with a holy bath. Then they prepare kheer as bhog for the puja. Then the idols of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are placed at the altar and flowers are offered. Devotees also visit the temple on this day to perform Jalabhishekam to Shiva Lingam. Pradosh puja is performed in the evening and mantras are chanted to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. After performing the aarti, devotees break their fast and consume Sattvik food.