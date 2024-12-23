Merry Christmas 2024: Easy Santa Claus, Christmas trees drawing ideas for kids and classic poems for school

Christmas 2024 is here, and the season of joy, giving, and creativity is in full swing! For children, it’s a magical time filled with festive cheer and endless possibilities to express their imagination. Whether it’s drawing Santa Claus, decorating Christmas trees, or learning delightful holiday poems and songs, there’s no better way to capture the spirit of the season. (Also read: Christmas 2024: History, importance, significance of the festival and why it's celebrated on December 25) Christmas 2024 brings joy and creativity for children, offering festive activities like drawing and singing.

This year, we’ve compiled a collection of easy drawing ideas, charming Christmas rhymes, and classic carols to inspire kids and make their celebrations even more special. Let’s dive into the world of Christmas creativity and bring holiday magic to life!

Christmas drawings:

Learn how to draw Santa Claus, Elves, reindeers, wreaths, candy canes, snowmen and more with these simple guides from Pinterest.

Christmas poems:

1. "A Visit from St. Nicholas" by Clement Clarke Moore

"'Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house,

Not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse;

The stockings were hung by the chimney with care,

In hopes that St. Nicholas soon would be there;

The children were nestled all snug in their beds,

While visions of sugar-plums danced in their heads;

And mamma in her ’kerchief, and I in my cap,

Had just settled our brains for a long winter’s nap,

When out on the lawn there arose such a clatter,

I sprang from my bed to see what was the matter.

Away to the window I flew like a flash,

Tore open the shutters and threw up the sash."

(For brevity, this is an excerpt. The full poem is readily available in public domain sources.)

2. "Ring Out, Wild Bells" by Alfred, Lord Tennyson

"Ring out, wild bells, to the wild sky,

The flying cloud, the frosty light;

The year is dying in the night;

Ring out, wild bells, and let him die.

Ring out the old, ring in the new,

Ring, happy bells, across the snow:

The year is going, let him go;

Ring out the false, ring in the true.

Ring out the grief that saps the mind,

For those that here we see no more;

Ring out the feud of rich and poor,

Ring in redress to all mankind."

(Excerpt; the full version consists of additional stanzas.)

3. "Minstrels" by William Wordsworth

"The minstrels played their Christmas tune

Tonight beneath my cottage eaves;

While, smitten by a lofty moon,

The encircling laurels, thick with leaves,

Gave back a rich and dazzling sheen,

That overpowered their natural green.

Through hill and valley every breeze

Had sunk to rest with folded wings:

Keen was the air, but could not freeze

Nor check the music of the strings;

So stout and hardy were the band

That scraped the chords with strenuous hand."

4. "The Oxen" by Thomas Hardy

"Christmas Eve, and twelve of the clock.

'Now they are all on their knees,'

An elder said as we sat in a flock

By the embers in hearthside ease.

We pictured the meek mild creatures where

They knelt in their strawy pen,

Nor did it occur to one of us there

To doubt they were kneeling then.

So fair a fancy few would weave

In these years! Yet, I feel,

If someone said on Christmas Eve,

'Come; see the oxen kneel,

In the lonely barton by yonder coomb

Our childhood used to know,'

I should go with him in the gloom,

Hoping it might be so."

5. "Christmas Bells" by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

"I heard the bells on Christmas Day

Their old, familiar carols play,

And wild and sweet

The words repeat

Of peace on earth, good-will to men!

And thought how, as the day had come,

The belfries of all Christendom

Had rolled along

The unbroken song

Of peace on earth, good-will to men!

Till ringing, singing on its way,

The world revolved from night to day,

A voice, a chime,

A chant sublime

Of peace on earth, good-will to men!"

(Excerpt; the full version has more verses.)

This article contains a few AI-generated elements.