Narada Jayanti 2024: Date, history, rituals, celebrations and all that you need to know

Narada Jayanti 2024: Narada Muni is considered the forefather of musicians. It is believed that in heaven, he entertained the gods and goddesses by singing songs with his veena, referred to as Mahathi. A dedicated devotee of Lord Vishnu, Narada Muni is known for singing songs in his praise. Narada Muni is also known as the official informer in heaven who helped in communicating information from one God to another. He is believed to have a lot of relevance in modern day journalism and the practice of communication. Narada Jayanti is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Narada Muni. As we gear up to celebrate the special day for this year, here are a few things that we should keep in mind. This year, Narada Jayanti will be observed on May 24.(Pinterest)

Date:

This year, Narada Jayanti will be observed on May 24. According to Drik Panchang, Pratipada Tithi will begin at 7:22 PM on May 23 and will end at 7:24 PM on May 24.

History:

According to Hindu mythology, Narada Muni was a Hindu Gandharv and was cursed to take birth on earth. His father was a servant to a group of saintly priests, who were also served by Narada. The priests offered Narada prasad of Lord Vishnu and narrated the tales of the Lord. Narada became an ardent follower and started chanting the name of Lord Vishnu. Impressed by his devotion, Lord Vishnu appeared to him and told him that Narada can gain his divine form only after his death. Hence, Narada dedicated his entire life in worshipping Lord Vishnu.

Rituals and celebrations:

In many temples in Karnataka, such as Narad Muni temple, Sri Shiva Narad Muni Temple in Chigateri, Narada Jayanti is observed with a lot of devotion and dedication. Special food is prepared on this day and distributed to the poor. The celebrations are marked by distributing clothes to the poor and by other charity services.