Nashik's Nandur-Madhyameshwar bird sanctuary to host Bird Festival on March 5-6

A bird festival will be held at the Nandur-Madhyameshwar bird sanctuary in Nashik district of Maharashtra on March 5 and 6
Updated on Feb 23, 2022 10:41 AM IST
PTI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Nashik

A bird festival will be held at the Nandur-Madhyameshwar bird sanctuary in Nashik district of Maharashtra on March 5 and 6, a state Tourism official said on Tuesday. The bird festival is being organised by the Tourism Directorate and the state Forest Department, Nashik. Various programmes including a cyclothon, tour of the sanctuary, bird watching, seminars on various subjects, wildlife photography etc. will be held, Madhumati Sardesai-Rathod, Deputy Director, Tourism Directorate, Nashik, told reporters. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
