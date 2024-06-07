National Best Friend Day 2024: Date, history, significance and all that you need to know

National Best Friend Day 2024: Friends are our chosen family. They support us, they cheer for us, and they are the wind beneath our wings. They are the ones we have the best childhood memories with, they are constantly by our side, and they are our partners in crime. Friends make our lives easier. They guide us and help us to reach our ambitions. Sometimes the journey or the destination does not matter when we have our best friends for company throughout. Friends make our lives beautiful and are meant to be celebrated every day of our lives. Every year, National Best Friend Day is observed to celebrate the friends we met in the walks of our lives and are now one of the biggest parts of our lives. Every year, National Best Friend Day is observed on June 8.(Pexels)

Every year, National Best Friend Day is observed to celebrate friendship and companionship. As we gear up to celebrate the special day for this year, here are a few facts that we should know about this day.

Date:

Every year, National Best Friend Day is observed on June 8. This year, National Best Friend Day falls on Saturday.

History:

In the year 1935, the United State Congress announced a day to celebrate friendship and the beauty of it. June 8 was chosen as the day to be celebrated as it is the ideal time of the year to go out and do outdoor activities. Soon, National Best Friend Day started getting observed in various other countries and became a global phenomenon.

Significance:

The best way to spend this special day is by getting your friends together and letting them know how much they mean to you. You can also plan a trip together and do everything that the friends' group enjoys the most. Sometimes all a friend needs is someone to listen to them – this National Best Friend Day, be that listener and guide them in life and be there for them, just like how they are always there for you.