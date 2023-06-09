National Children's Day 2023: Date, history, significance and ways to celebrate this day

National Children's Day is joyously observed on the second Sunday of June. This significant day serves as a platform to underscore the invaluable role children play in society. It also sheds light on the challenges some children encounter in various aspects of their lives. National Children's Day emphasizes the importance of investing in their future, enhancing their well-being, and striving to create a more favourable world for them. Those who have children often seize the opportunity to spend quality time with them, engaging in conversations, and play, and gaining insight into their experiences and emotions. From history to significance, here is all you need to know about this day. (Also read: The importance of quality time: How to connect with your child ) National Children's Day is an annual celebration that takes place on the second Sunday of June, with this year's date being June 11.(Pexels )

When is National Children's Day?

National Children's Day will be celebrated with joy and enthusiasm on June 11 this year. This special day is observed on the second Sunday of June, dedicated to recognizing and honouring children's importance and well-being.

History of National Children's Day

National Children's Day in the United States has had a varied history with different dates of observation. The concept originated in 1856 by Reverend Dr Charles Leonard, who designated the second Sunday in June as a day to address children's needs and baptize them. In 1989, the Bush and Clinton administrations officially recognized National Children's Day on the second Sunday of October.

However, in 2001, the date was changed to the first Sunday of June by the Republican government, and later changed again by the Obama Administration to November 20, aligning with the UN's World Children's Day. These changes led to confusion, resulting in people choosing to celebrate the day based on their personal preferences. Some still observe it on the original second Sunday in June, while others opt for November.

National Children's Day Significance

National Children's Day holds significant importance as it serves as a reminder to society about the value and well-being of children. The day highlights the rights, needs, and challenges that children face in various aspects of their lives. It emphasizes the importance of investing in their future, promoting their welfare, and ensuring their overall development.

This day also encourages individuals, communities, and governments to prioritize children's education, health, safety, and emotional well-being. It is an opportunity to celebrate children's achievements, raise awareness about their rights, and advocate for a nurturing and inclusive environment that supports their growth and happiness.

Ways to celebrate National Children's Day:

Spend quality time with children, engaging in activities they enjoy.

Organise special events or parties dedicated to children.

Support children's causes and donate to organizations that promote their well-being.

Educate children about their rights and encourage them to express their thoughts and ideas.

Volunteer at schools, community centres, or children's hospitals.

Organize fun games and competitions for children to participate in.

Advocate for children's rights and raise awareness about issues affecting them.

Create artwork or crafts with children, allowing them to express their creativity.

Read books or tell stories that celebrate children and their achievements.

Provide opportunities for children to engage in acts of kindness and give back to the community.

