National Panchayati Raj Day 2024: Date, history, significance and all that you need to know about the day

National Panchayati Raj Day 2024: People at the grassroot level need development and the best people to decide what is best for them are the ones who are born and brought up in such areas. Keeping this system in mind, the Panchayat system was implemented. India is a country of varied terrains and localities with each of them having their unique properties. Hence, when we think of the country's development as a whole, it is important to understand the variety of communities, diversity and localities that exist. By the 73rd Constitutional Amendment Act in 1993, the Panchayati Raj system came into act to implement development at the grassroot level and allow for democracy to happen in each and every corner of the country. As we gear up to celebrate National Panchayati raj Day, here are a few things that we should be aware of. Every year, National Panchayati Raj Day is celebrated on April 24.(HT File)

Date:

Every year, National Panchayati Raj Day is celebrated on April 24. This year, the special day falls on Wednesday.

History:

In the early 1950s, the first National Development Council recommended the formation of a democratic system of governance at the grassroot level. However, till 1993, the formation did not come into act. In 1993, by the 73rd Constitutional Amendment Act, the Panchayat system came to be implemented in the rural areas to allow for development to happen at grassroot level.

Significance:

"The Ministry of Panchayati Raj is organizing a National Colloquium on - Governance at the Grassroots after Three Decades of the 73rd Constitutional Amendment - on 24th April, 2024, at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi in observance of National Panchayati Raj Day. Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj Shri Vivek Bharadwaj and Secretary, Department of Rural Development Shri Shailesh Kumar Singh will inaugurate the National Colloquium in the presence of Additional Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj Dr. Chandra Shekhar Kumar and other senior officials," announced the Press Information Bureau on their official website. The Panchayat Raj system had helped in uplifting the people in the rural areas by providing them a space to voice their opinions and being a part of development and empowerment.