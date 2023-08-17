National Potato Day 2023: Potato is a versatile vegetable. While it helps in making humble mashed potatoes to be consumed with rice and parathas, it can also be used to make patties and hash brown for snacks and breakfast dishes. Through the years, potatoes have been explored to make a variety of dishes and recipes. People have not stopped yet. From making desserts with sweetened potatoes to using potatoes in fish curries and meat dishes, this vegetable is a staple food for many cultures and countries. Potatoes are abundantly grown in a range of countries and for the right reasons.

National Potato Day 2023: Date, history, significance, celebration

National Potato Day is celebrated every year to put the spotlight on one of the most loved vegetables across the world and explore the dishes and recipes that can be made with potatoes. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few facts that we must know.

Date:

Every year, National Potato Day is celebrated on August 19. This year also, the special day will be celebrated with a lot of enjoyment and pomp across the world on the same date.

History:

It is believed that Southern Peru and the Northwest regions of Bolivia first cultivated potatoes sometime in 5000 and 8000 BC. Since then, this vegetable has become one of the most favourite and sought-after staple foods of many countries and cultures. From pancakes to bread rolls, potatoes have found a spot in most of the dishes.

Significance:

Potatoes are known for their nutritional value as well – the nutrition can provide energy to a person without relying on any other food item for months. The stable source of calories provided by potatoes has fed people across centuries and countries. Potatoes started their journey in South America and soon moved to Europe and to other parts of the country, becoming a part of the staple diet wherever it went.

Celebrations:

The best way to celebrate the special day is to explore the possibilities of making new recipes with potatoes and relishing it with family and friends.

