National Relaxation Day: Date, history, significance, ways to relax and beat stress

National Relaxation Day is observed every year on August 15 in United States. A day dedicated to rest, rejuvenation and de-stressing, Relaxation Day is all about putting the mundane tasks on hold and doing things that your heart desires be it pursuing a hobby, a day of binge-watch, or spending time with your favourite people. In the fast-paced modern times of today, stress has become a part and parcel of life while finding time for self care and relaxation is getting tougher. From ancient to modern, there are many methods of relaxation that one can practice to de-stress. (Also read: What is stress and what does it do to our bodies?) National Relaxation Day is celebrated annually on August 15 in United States of America.(Freepik)

Date of National Relaxation Day

History of National Relaxation Day

You would be surprised to know that the idea of dedicating a day to relaxation came from a wise 9-year-old Michigan-based Seaon Moeller, instead of an adult in 1985. On a hot and sweltering August day, Sean was feeling sort of tired and real hot when he thought people should have a day just to sit back and relax. The idea, it seems appealed to his grandfather too who helped create his annual holiday.

Significance of National Relaxation Day

As per research, relaxation can keep your heart healthy, release muscular tension and boosts memory. It can also reduce chances of depression, anxiety and obesity. Stress can lead to problematic behaviours like binge-eating which can increase weight and cause chronic diseases. Relaxation Day is an opportunity to focus on your body's need for rest and rejuvenation.

Ways to relax and beat stress

Take a deep breath, relax your shoulders, neck, back and close your eyes. Focus on your breathing.

Read a book, spend time with nature or pursue any activity you like.

Meet a friend talking to whom makes you relaxed. Enjoy a nice conversation over a cup of coffee.

Meditation can help you shift from flight or fight mode to rest and digest mode. Choose your kind of meditation and practice it regularly.

Try not to take your gadgets or phones to bed at night and maintain a good sleep hygiene.