Navratri 2025 day 8: Who is Maa Mahagauri? Know shubh muhurat, puja aarti, rituals and colour to wear on this day

Navratri 2025 day 8: Over the course of nine days of Navratri, nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped. Each of the nine forms represents a side of the divine feminine power. Collectively, all nine forms are called Navadurga. During the nine days, devotees observe a fast to show devotion to the Goddess. On day 8, Maa Mahagauri is worshipped. Know puja timings, rituals and more. Maa Mahagauri represents the peaceful nature of Ma Durga.

Navratri Day 8: Who is Maa Mahagauri?

Worshipping Maa Mahagauri helps you to overcome the sins. (PC: Pinterest)

Every form of the divine feminine energy represents something symbolic. For Maa Mahagauri, who is worshipped on the eighth day of Navratri, she symbolises peace and purity. The name Mahagauri stands for ‘Maha’, meaning great, and ‘Gauri’, fair or white. This also symbolically means the Goddess is extremely fair.

Maa Mahagauri is depicted commonly with fair skin, wearing a white saree and sitting atop a bull. She represents the peaceful side of Maa Durga. The origin story of Maa Mahagauri revolves around her intense years of penance, after which she attained a radiant form. Pleased with her devotion, Lord Shiva married her.

Significance of worshipping Maa Mahagauri

Praying to Maa Mahagauri removes obstacles and washes away sin, bringing in prosperity in life. She is also symbolic of peace and harmony, so devotees seek harmony in life.

Navratri day 7 colour associated with Maa Mahagauri

Peacock green is the shade associated with Maa Mahagauri on day 7. It represents a sense of renewal along with prosperity and healing. The colour indicates new beginnings and positivity.

Maa Mahagauri mantra, puja timings and aarti

On day 7 of Navratri, devotees chant mantras such as “Om Devi Mahagauryai Namah.” Maa Mahagauri's aarti is a powerful way to seek her blessings for peace. Here's a commonly recited version, according to Drik Panchang:

Vande Vanchhita Kamarthe Chandrardhakritashekharam।

Simharudha Chaturbhuja Mahagauri Yashasvinim॥

Purnandu Nibham Gauri Somachakrasthitam Ashtamam Mahagauri Trinetram।

Varabhitikaram Trishula Damarudharam Mahagauri Bhajem॥

Patambara Paridhanam Mriduhasya Nanalankara Bhushitam।

Manjira, Hara, Keyura, Kinkini, Ratnakundala Manditam॥

Praphulla Vandana Pallavadharam Kanta Kapolam Trailokya Mohanam।

Kamaniyam Lavanyam Mrinalam Chandana Gandhaliptam॥

Note to readers: This story includes AI-generated elements.