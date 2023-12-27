The New Year is drawing near. With the year ending and another one beginning, this is that time of the year when we get together with our loved ones, start our countdown of days and jot down our resolutions and goals that we want to achieve in the new year. This is also the time when we spend days with our near and dear ones, cook delectable meals and enjoy the togetherness. New Year traditions are also followed in many parts of time world – rituals that people practice as they welcome the new year with open arms. A new year brings fresh enthusiasm, hope and happiness. With a handful of days left as we make the jump to another year, here are a few traditions from all over the world that people follow on New Year. New Year traditions from around the world(Unsplash)

Watching the ball drop: Followed in the United States, this tradition was created by New York Times owner Adolph Ochs while starting 1908 as he wanted to draw the attention of people to the Times' headquarters. Since then, this tradition is followed and is one of the most popular spectacles on New Years Eve.

Heading to the beach: While we celebrate a chilly New Year during the winter season, Brazil celebrates a tropical climate as they head to the beach to welcome the new year with their feet in the sand and their loved ones beside.

Eating twelve grapes: This is an interesting tradition that is followed in Spain where people eat twelve grapes to signify the twelve strikes of the clock at midnight. However, one needs to finish the twelve grapes before the clock stops striking. It is also known to ward off evils and make people more prosperous.

Burning an effigy: this tradition is followed in India where people make an effigy of an old man and burn it down. It signifies burning of the negative emotions of the passing year and welcoming the new year with fresh enthusiasm and hope.

Eating soba noodles: Back in the Kamakura period in Japan, a Buddhist temple used to give out noodles to the poor. Eating a warm bowl of soba noodles on New Year signifies breaking off from the old year.