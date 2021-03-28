Pawri, Holi Hai! Party, selfie lovers order funky tees and masks

The festival of Holi, this year, is as much about thandai and gulal as it is about staying safe and following the prescribed norms. However, keeping the festive spirit alive, a number of people have taken to celebrating the festival with masks and quirky tees, available for as low as ₹199, with slogans that read ‘Stay safe, play safe’ and ‘Wear a mask or wear the consequences’. And when something as trendy as ‘Let’s Pawri’ is embossed on fabric, interspersed with vibrant Holi-themed graphics, you already have a winner!

An online platform, Be Awara has sold over 5600 units of Holi tees this year with ‘Let’s Pawri’ alone crossing over 2,400 units. Atish Kejriwal, managing director of the portal, says, “After the ‘Pawri ho rahi hai’ video went viral, we thought of creating a design that people would love, connect with… Although not many parties are happening, people are wearing matching T-shirts to celebrate with their loved ones. And the pricing is pocket friendly ranging from ₹399 to ₹499, since we keep the material and comfort of the customer our top priority.”

Biswajeet Saha, who sells funky tees online, feels social media is a major reason for such trends. “I’m selling them online too, through my Facebook page and profile. So some of my FB friends and page follower enquired about the T-shirts and 90% of them actually ordered it. I have dispatched through courier to Noida in NCR region. I have quoted the price at just ₹199 with a great quality, so that people get interested in the product. In fact, the customer response has been overwhelming. Nowadays people are pretty active on social networking sites. And they love to flaunt their trendy style in the sites. I am sure that those who bought these T-shirts, will wear and post pictures of themselves on social media.”

Agreeing about the overwhelming response, Praveen, a Delhi-based trader who claims to have sold over 3,000 themed T-shirts. “Bahut craze hai youngsters mein is T-shirt ka. People basically want good photos, and aren’t very interested in playing with water, this time around,” says Praveen. And Manav Gaba, who runs a wholesale business in Delhi informs that alongside these tees, masks with safety taglines are trending, too. He’s selling such masks on social media, and has received lot of enquiries. “I design the mask, and customise as per the customer’s requirement. I saw a great interest in youngsters to have fun, and quirky slogans, that are relevant in times of the pandemic. A single mask cost ₹35, and we are also selling in bulk,” adds Gaba.

Selling matching tees and masks online is another trader, Aanchal Mittal from Handmade Gifts-Being Creative. She says, “These themed tees and masks are a new trend. We have combos of tees, caps, and masks. One has to pay ₹280 plus shipping charges. Although we’ve been selling these for five years, every year we get higher demand for such T-shirts, and now masks are top selling!”

