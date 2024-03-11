Phulera Dooj 2024: Date, rituals, puja timings, significance, celebrations and all that you need to know

Phulera Dooj 2024: One of the largest festivals celebrated in Mathura and Vrindavan, Phulera Dooj is the festival related to Lord Krishna. It is observed on the Dwitiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Phalgun. During this festival, the devotees of Lord Krishna visit Krishna temples and Mathura and Vrindavan and pray to the lord to seek his blessings. It is believed that Phulera Dooj is an extremely auspicious day and a day devoid of any kind of dosh. Some astrologers believe that muhurta is not needed to perform auspicious tasks on this day such as marriages. The entire day is a shubh time to perform auspicious duties. Phulera Dooj will be observed on March 12, this year. (Unsplash)

As we gear up to observe the special day, here are a few things that we must keep in mind:

Date and puja timings:

Phulera Dooj will be observed on March 12, this year. Dwitiya Tithi will begin at 10:44 AM on March 11 and will end at 7:13 AM on March 12. It is the most auspicious time to perform Phulera Dooj puja.

Rituals:

The festival is observed a few days before Holi. Hence, people decorate the temples and their homes with flowers. Devotees wake up early in the morning and place the idol of Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha and perform the puja together. In many places, Phulera Dooj is observed with a lot of pomp and grandeur. People play with flowers instead of colours or gulaal.

Significance and celebrations:

Since it is celebrated a few days before Holi, it is believed that during this time of the year, lord Krishna starts preparing for the Holi celebrations. Phulera means flowers. People celebrate the day with flowers and decorate temples and their homes. It is believed that devotees who worship Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha on this auspicious day are happiness, love, wealth and prosperity.