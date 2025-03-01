Phulera Dooj 2025: Know all about date, puja time and significance of this Hindu festival of flowers

Phulera Dooj 2025: Phulera Dooj is a Hindu festival that celebrates Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu, the Preserver of the universe. Typically observed in North India, Phulera Dooj is a colourful and vibrant celebration with flowers, seeking the divine blessings. It is celebrated with great vigour in Mathura and Vrindavan, the holy cities related to Lord Krishna's birth and childhood. The festival has spiritual reverence as it marks the beginning of the Holi preparation. Phulera Dooj 2025: The significance of this festival is deep rooted in Lord Krishna's lore and Holi. (Pexels)

Phulera Dooj falls in the month of Phalgun, Shukla Paksha's Dwitya Tithi. As per the Gregorian calendar, it's on March 1.

Phulera Dooj Pooja time

As per Drik Pachang, the auspicious time for worshipping is:

Dwitiya Tithi Begins - 03:16 AM on Mar 01, 2025

Dwitiya Tithi Ends - 12:09 AM on Mar 02, 2025

Significance

The origin of the festival's name ‘Phulera Dooj’ is fairly simple to break down. The word phulera comes from the word phul, meaning flower, and Dooj refers to Dwitiya (the second day of the lunar fortnight in the Hindu calendar). Flowers are at the center of this festival's celebrations, as Lord Krishna played with flowers to prepare for the upcoming Holi festivities. Phulera Dooj falls between Vasant Panchami and Holi, marking the beginning of the Holi countdown. This day also celebrates the spiritual union of Radha-Krishna.

On this day, devotees, especially in the Braj region, visit temples and offer prayers and flowers to Lord Krishna.

Astrologically, according to Drik Panchang, this day holds great spiritual importance, as it is considered ideal for any auspicious work because it is blessed and free from any dosha. A dosha is an inauspicious time due to unfavourable planetary alignments. Since Phulera Dooj doesn't have an astrological dosha, it's spiritually clean. The day has a positive energy that instills success and prosperity for all endeavours. There won't be any unpleasant obstacles on this holy day.

