Pi Day 2024: Date, history, significance and all that you need to know about the special day

Pi Day 2024: Pi is an important symbol in Mathematics, Statistics and Physics. It is the ratio of the circumference of the circle to the diameter. The ratio is a constant of 3.14 PI. In most calculations in Mathematics, Physics and Statistics, the value of Pi plays a significant role. Pi is one of the most widely known mathematical constants that is applied in calculations inside and outside of science. Every year, Pi Day is observed to commemorate the constant value of Pi and how it simplifies calculations for us. As we gear up to celebrate the special day for this year, here are a few facts that we need to know. Every year, Pi Day is celebrated on March 14.(Unsplash)

Date:

Every year, Pi Day is celebrated on March 14. This year, the special day falls on Thursday.

History:

The constant value of Pi was first calculated by Mathematician Archimedes of Syracuse. In 1737, Leonhard Euler used the symbol of Pi, and hence it got accepted in the scientific community. In the year 1988, American physicist Larry Shaw celebrated the first Pi Day. Incidentally, Pi Day is observed on the birth anniversary of renowned Physicist Albert Einstein.

Significance:

Pi Day falls on March 14. When the date is written in the format of month and date, it matches the first three digits of the Pi value. On this day, people also eat pie to commemorate the value of Pi and add to the celebrations. Pi recital competitions and workouts are parts of the i day celebrations observed by Mathematics lovers across the world. Pi is a part of Egyptian mythology. People in Egypt believed that the pyramids of Giza were build adhering to the principles of Pi. The value of Pi has interested people for 4000 years, and has made world-famous Mathematicians such as Fibonacci, Newton, Leibniz, and Gauss study the value, calculate the digits and apply the value of Pi in numerous calculations.