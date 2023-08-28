A relationship between a brother and a sister can be tempestuous. Full of ups and downs, the love you feel between them is indescribable. With a promise of love and adoration from the sister to unwavering support and protection from the brother, a rakhi is a signifier of an unbreakable bond. They have undergone several makeovers over the course of the years, from colours, designs and even the way it is tied. Several Instagram accounts in the city have taken to selling quirky, fun yet adorably different types of rakhis. Raksha Bandhan’s threads of love: Embracing the quirky rakhi

A smorgasbord of food (Instagram)

For the foodie bro

Former copywriter and brand strategist Upasana Sharma manages the Instagram account Heiress Jewels, which sells a variety of accessories. “Last year, I created these designs and joked who would buy rakhis with food designs on them. But I realised that my brother, who is a fan of jalebis, would love it. And so I made them as an inside joke. I even added them to my collection this year and the Jalebi Fafda and Pizza Rakhis are my best sellers.” Other rakhis that are popular this year are those with the PAW Patrol characters, meenakari lotus and those with your names written with beads.”

Rakhis made from recycled cloth

A sustainable foot forward

Rajashvi Jajodia is the founder of Masaya, a website that sells gender-neutral bedding, clothes and plushies. They use the cloth scraps left over from their production to make children’s rakhis. “We have hand-block prints and our goal is to promote artisanal products. Our rakhis support our belief in sustainability and give our scraps a new life. Kids relate to our animal characters, but also they have a deeper meaning. eg. the Koala represents loyalty and devotion that are related to the bond between the two people who tie the knot.” Along with rakhi and a reusable cloth pouch, the kit includes two glass bottles with roli and chawal.

I’ll keep an eye on you

Each year sees a new trend that pops up in fashion and in other aspects of the festivities. This year, the evil eye symbol, which is thought to ward off bad luck, is in vogue with several rakhi sellers using it as inspiration in their designs.

Evil eye charm bracelet rakhis

Ashmi Maru runs an account called Wrrapp_it_upp that started in 2017 and has a range of festive gift hampers and more. During Rakhi every year, she also sells Handmade rakhis. “In 2018 I started selling rakhis. Along with kids, I also makes rakhis sets for a bhaiya and bhabhi. This year, my Evil Eye Rakhi set is my best-seller.” The rakhis range from traditional designs made with multi-hued threads to bracelets that double up as an accessory.

Evil eye rakhis

Dr Zahra Hussain, a physiotherapist by profession, is the woman behind the Cherry Blossoms Designs, a jewellery website. She says, “The evil eye rakhi set in blue and white has been our absolute best sellers for the past few years. This year-round, we expanded our collection to include premium bracelets as well. We also offer ways to customise the rakhis by adding the initials of the person you want to give it to as a charm.” For the kids, rakhis with different food items like burgers, fries and pizzas are also available.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON