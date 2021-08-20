Rakhi2021: Mask, Vaccine bandhan act as threads of safety

Raksha bandhan or rakhi that signifies a bandhan (knot) of promise, to guard your sibling, has acquired a refined meaning amid the pandemic. What’s trending on social media this year are Vaccine Bandhan and Mask Bandhan rakhis!

“Each year we bring in new trendy designs such as Netflix and Bro, Secret Keeper, Masterchef, Gamer rakhis among others. These connect immediately with our customers with who they are, what they like, or their relationship with their siblings.This year, with the Covid-19 pandemic continuing to be present in our lives, there is a need for everyone to wear face masks and necessary to get vaccinated. So we felt we should use our designs as a medium to communicate this message. Hence we incorporated mask and vaccine themes in our rakhi designs. We believe it’s a creative way to spread an important message,” says Yatin Hans, founder of an online gifting portal.

There are not just rakhis for brothers but sisters as well; these includes designs such as the Secret keeper, Never-ending fights, and Bro-Sis memories. “Mask Bandhan rakhi along with our cotton mask is one of the top-selling rakhi gift combos. It’s good to see how its encouraging people to gift masks. Apart from these Covid-19 related rakhis,” adds Hans.

Thrilled with the idea, Naina Agarwal, an architect from Panscheel Park, who has bought one such rakhi, says, “I bought the Mask Bandhan rakhi as a reminder for my brother to wear his mask at all times! I like how these quirky rakhis combine tradition with creative designs. It makes the festival more fun and exciting. I can’t wait to see my brother’s reaction when he sees what I tie on his wrist!”

The Secret Photo Rakhi contains some of your favourite photos.

The past one year has also been marked by #WFH mode for many. And Jaishika Jaiswal Dhanetwal, from Jaipur, who has been selling work from home themes rakhis online, says, “The WFH rakhi showcases a laptop replica. It’s quite in demand because during the pandemic, maximum people have worked from home. We felt this was a cute way to represent this phase of our lives. The other fun design includes Dalgona Partner rakhi, which is based on Dalgona coffee trend that made many savour the beverage when it was trending online during the lockdown last year.”

Innovation is the key when it comes to appealing the masses, and that’s why evil eye, moustache, Feng Shui beads, pearl beads, kundan, and rudraksha rakhis have been receiving a tremendous response in the past few years. But now, you can literally have your rakhi and eat it too! “This year, be ready to pounce on some delicate and delicious edible rakhis that we are making,” says Gurugram-based baker Anubha Garg, adding, “We are offering fun-filled DIY rakhi kits, especially designed for children, which include Cupcake DIY Rakhi, Cookie DIY Rakhi, and Chocolate DIY Rakhi. Those buying these can make their own chocolate and cookie-based rakhis themes on different cartoon characters, and even Covid. To interest the likes of kids, we also have messages such as ‘Stay Safe’ on top of these. It’s like being aware while having fun, making your own rakhi and eating it!”

Author tweets @Nainaarora8

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter