Raksha Bandhan 2022: When to tie Rakhi on August 12? Know all the details about shubh muhurat inside

Raksha Bandhan 2022: While many people celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan 2022 on August 11, some are ringing in the auspicious occasion today, August 12. This year, the festival is being celebrated on two days because the full moon day or Purnima of Shravan or Sawan month falls on August 11 and 12. Drik Panchang says that the Purnima tithi will begin at 10:38 am on August 11 and end on 07:05 am on August 12, 2022. However, while tying Rakhi, you have to keep in mind the shubh muhurat. And if you are tying Rakhi to your siblings today, we are here to help you out.

Raksha Bandhan Muhurat on August 12

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious muhurat for tying Rakhi on August 12 is till 07:05 am, when the full moon ends. The time is set according to the Bhadra Kal, as many believe it is inauspicious to perform any special or important activity during this time. Additionally, Panchak is also starting from August 12. In such a situation, sister(s) can tie Rakhi on their brother(s) wrists before the Panchak begins. (Also Read: Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022: Best wishes, images, messages and greetings to share with your siblings on Rakhi)

Drik Panchang says that the Panchak begins on August 12, Friday, at 02:49 pm and ends on August 16, Tuesday, at 09:07 pm. Therefore, the auspicious time to tie Rakhi would be from 05:30 am to 02:45 pm.

Meanwhile, the Hindu festival of Rakhi celebrates the loving bond between sisters and brothers. The festival is celebrated with much fervour, across the country, specifically in the North and West parts of India. On this day, sisters tie a Rakhi on their brother's wrist, give them their blessings, perform aarti, and more. Brothers, on the other hand, promise to protect them from difficult situations and provide their support. Additionally, siblings exchange gifts on this day, wear new clothes, eat delectable sweet dishes, and have fun banter.