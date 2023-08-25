Raksha Bandhan 2023: The special time of the year is here. Every year, Raksha Bandhan is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all across the country. This festival is dedicated to the unconditional love shared by the brothers and the sisters. On this day, the sister ties a talisman or an amulet on the hand of the brother. The amulet symbolises a sign of protection, care and a prayer for the safety of the brother. In exchange for that, the brother promises to protect the sister and look out for her. The brother and sister also exchange gifts after this ritual and spend the day together.

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Dos and don'ts before tying Rakhi to your brother(Shutterstock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 30. As we gear up to celebrate the festival of love and promises shared by the brothers and the sisters, here are a few dos and don'ts to keep in mind while performing the rituals of Raksha Bandhan and tying the Rakhi on the hand of the brother.

ALSO READ: Raksha Bandhan 2023: Thoughtful gift ideas under ₹100 for your beloved siblings

Dos:

Cleanliness: Hygiene and cleanliness are of prime importance on this day as Raksha Bandhan is a sacred ritual and is based on sacred promises made to protect each other from danger.

Direction: While performing the ritual, the brother should sit while facing the east or north direction. He should be mindful to never face the south direction.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Covering head: While performing the ritual, it is advised for the brother to cover his head with a handkerchief. The sister should also cover her head with a scarf.

Performing ritual: Before tying Rakhi on the hand of the brother, sisters should pray to God, place a tilak on the forehead and tie Rakhi to Lord Ganesh or any other deity and seek blessings.

Don'ts:

Rahu Kaal: Sisters should be mindful of not performing any part of the Raksha Bandhan ritual during Rahu Kaal or Bhadra as it is extremely inauspicious.

Rakhi designs: Rakhi designs are usually of the symbols of Om, Swastika or Kalash. However, sisters should observe the designs carefully and avoid any inauspicious signs on the Rakhi.

Sharp object: No sharp objects should be given as gifts on Raksha Bandhan. The Rakhi should always be tied to the right hand.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON