Rohini Vrat in February 2024: The special time of the month is here. Rohini is one of the 27 constellations, and devotees keep fast on Rohini Vrat to celebrate the auspicious day. It is not a simple vrat to keep and one needs to follow certain rituals and traditions to keep the vrat successfully. However, Rohini Vrat is celebrated as a prominent festival, especially by the people of the Jain community. Women of Jain faith are mostly the devotees who keep fast on this auspicious day. Lord Vasupujya is worshipped by observing Rohini Vrat on this day. Rohini Vrat in February 2024: Date, significance, rituals, puja muhurat(Unsplash)

As we observe the special day, here are a few things to know about Rohini Vrat.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Date:

In a year, there are twelve Rohini fasting dates. It is advised to observe Rohini Vrat for three, five or seven years consecutively. The ideal way to observe Rohini Vrat is for five years and five months. For February, Rohini Vrat will be observed on February 17. It falls on a Saturday. Rohini Vrat is observed with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country by people of Jainism faith. Ot is also celebrated as a prominent festival in many parts of the world as well.

Significance and rituals:

On the day of the Vrat, women devotees wake up early in the morning and start the day with a bath. Then they worship Lord Vasupujya by observing all the rituals. The idol of Lord's Vasupujya's Pancharatna is established. Clothes, fruits and flowers are offered to the idol. Women devotees worship Lord Vasupujya on this day to pray for the good health and longevity of their husbands. They also pray for prosperity and happiness.

Puja muhurat:

The Brahma Muhurta will start at 5:16AM on February 17 and will end at 6:7 AM on February 17.