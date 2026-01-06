Sakat Chauth vrat katha: Correct date, muhurat, moonrise and puja time to seek Lord Ganesha, Goddess Sakat's blessings

Sakat Chauth 2026: On January 6, 2026, devotees across India, particularly in the northern states, are celebrating the Hindu festival of Sakat Chauth. Also known as Ganesh Chauth, Til-Kuta Chauth, or Maghi Chauth, this auspicious day falls on the fourth day of the Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Magha. Also read | Sakat Chauth rituals to mantra Sakat Chauth is a Hindu fasting day dedicated to Lord Ganesha and Goddess Sakat (also called Sankat Mata). (made using Gemini AI)

Sakat Chauth is dedicated to Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles, and Goddess Sakat, the protector of children. Mothers observe a strict fast, breaking it after sighting the moon, to pray for the longevity and prosperity of their children.

Sakat Chauth timings and muhurat

According to Drikpanchang.com, here are the key timings for Sakat Chauth 2026:

⦿ Sakat Chauth date: Tuesday, January 6, 2026

⦿ Moonrise timing: 08:54 pm

⦿ Chaturthi Tithi begins: 08:01 am on January 6, 2026

⦿ Chaturthi Tithi ends: 06:52 am on January 7, 2026

(All timings are based on Drik Panchang; verify with your local temple for exact moon‑sighting.)

Sakat Chauth vrat katha

The heart of Sakat Chauth lies in its traditional story (vrat katha), which highlights the power of maternal devotion and the compassion of Goddess Sakat. According to Drikpanchang.com, here is the 'story of a potter and the old lady's son'.

The king’s decree

Long ago, a village potter found that his kiln was failing to fire his clay pots despite repeated attempts. Seeking a solution, he approached the King. The King consulted the Royal Pandit, who suggested a harrowing remedy: a child must be sacrificed (Bali) each time the kiln was prepared. The King decreed that every family must take turns offering a child to the kiln.

The old woman’s devotion

Eventually, the turn came for an old woman who had only one son. Coincidentally, it was the day of Sakat Chauth. Though heartbroken, she could not disobey the King. Before her son was placed in the kiln, she gave him a Betal nut of Sakat and a 'dub ka beeda' (a symbolic grass protection). She instructed him to pray to Goddess Sakat while inside the fire.

The divine intervention

As the fire roared, the mother prayed fervently. Usually, the kiln took many days to ripen, but by the grace of Goddess Sakat, it was ready in just one night. When the potter opened the kiln the next morning, he was stunned. Not only was the old woman’s son alive and unharmed, but all the children previously sacrificed were also found alive. This miracle led the entire kingdom to accept the power of Goddess Sakat. To this day, mothers recite this story to commemorate her protection.

Sakat Chauth significance and rituals

Sakat Chauth is synonymous with til-kuta, a mixture of pounded sesame seeds and jaggery, which is offered as prasad (offering) to Lord Ganesha.

⦿ Fasting: Women observe a Nirjala (waterless) fast from sunrise until moonrise. By observing this fast, devotees believe that Lord Ganesha removes all hurdles from their lives and ensures the safety of their families.

⦿ Worship: In the evening, a mandap is prepared for Lord Ganesha and Goddess Sakat.

⦿ The Sakat temple: While the festival is celebrated widely, a specific temple in Sakat village, Rajasthan (near Alwar), is a major pilgrimage site where the deity is worshipped as Sakat Chauth Mata.