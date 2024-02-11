 Sarojini Naidu Birth Anniversary: Inspiring quotes by the Nightingale of India - Hindustan Times
News / Lifestyle / Festivals / Sarojini Naidu Birth Anniversary 2024: 7 inspirational quotes by the Nightingale of India

Sarojini Naidu Birth Anniversary 2024: 7 inspirational quotes by the Nightingale of India

ByAkanksha Agnihotri, New Delhi
Feb 11, 2024 04:57 PM IST

As we commemorate Sarojini Naidu's 145th birth anniversary, let's reflect on her enduring legacy through 7 inspirational quotes that continue to inspire.

Sarojini Naidu's birth anniversary is celebrated by the nation every year on February 13. This year marks the 145th birth anniversary of Sarojini Naidu. She was a poet and political activist. Her poetry earned her the nickname 'Nightingale of India'. Born in Hyderabad on 13 February 1879, she was considered one of the most popular women of the 20th century. A disciple of Mahatma Gandhi, she was instrumental in the Indian National Movement, which fought for the country's independence. Sarojini Naidu is a globally recognized writer who gained recognition as the "Bul Bule Hind" upon the publication of her collection of poems, Golden Threshold, in 1905. Gopal Krishna Gokhale was among the many well-known Indian politicians who admired Sarojini Naidu's poetry.

Check out 10 inspirational quotes by Sarojini Naidu to reflect upon and cherish her enduring legacy.(Wikimedia Commons)
As we commemorate the birth anniversary of the Nightingale of India, let's delve into the wisdom of this iconic poet and freedom fighter with 10 inspirational quotes that continue to resonate with timeless significance.

Inspirational quotes by Sarojini Naidu

“A country's greatness lies in its undying ideals of love and sacrifice.”

"We want deeper sincerity of motive, a greater courage in speech and earnestness in action."

"When there is oppression, the only self-respecting thing is to rise and say this shall cease today because my right is justice. If you are stronger, you have to help the weaker boy or girl both in play and in the work."

"I say it is not your pride that you are a Madrasi, it is not your pride that you a brahmin, it is not your pride that you belong to south India, it is not your pride that you are a Hindu, that it is your pride that you are an Indian."

“She is twin-born with primal mysteries, and drinks of life at Time's forgotten source.”

“To quench my longing I bent me low

By the streams of the spirits of Peace that flow

In that magical wood in the land of sleep.”

"Sense of justice is o­ne of the most wonderful ideals of Islam, because as I read in the Qur'an I find those dynamic principles of life, not mystic but practical ethics for the daily conduct of life suited to the whole world."

