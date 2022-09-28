Shardiya Navratri 2022 Day 4: Maa Kushmanda significance, puja vidhi, timing

Navratri 2022: The festive season is here. The ten-day festival celebrates and worships Goddess Shakti or Goddess Durga. Navratri, literally translating to nine nights, is celebrated across the country. The nine days are dedicated to the nine avatars of Goddess Shakti - Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmcharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandmata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kaalratri, Maa Mahagauri and Maa Siddhidatri. Each day of the festival is dedicated to each avatar. The festival started this year on September 26 and will go on till October 5. The first day of Navratri was dedicated to Maa Shailputri, while the second day was dedicated to Maa Brahmacharini. On the third day of Navratri, Maa Chandraghanta was worshipped. On the fourth day of the festival, Maa Kushmanda will be celebrated.

Goddess Kushmanda:

Maa Kushmanda, the fourth avatar of Goddess Durga, is credited for creating the entire universe with her smile. Her name refers to – Ku meaning little, ushma meaning warmth and anda meaning cosmic egg. According to the Hindu mythology, the entire universe, Brahmanda, was created by just a flicker of the smile of Maa Kushmanda. She is also known as the ashtabhuja devi as she has eight hands.

Navratri 2022 Day 4 significance:

On the fourth day of Navratri, Maa Kushmanda is worshipped with red colour flowers. It is believed that the God Sun is governed by Maa Kushmanda as she provides energy and direction to him. Maa Kushmanda is also believed to live inside the sun as her glow ad radiance is as bright and luminous as that of the sun. On the fourth day, devotees offer their puja to Maa Kushmanda to seek her blessings for their family. The goddess bestows good wealth, health and strength to her devotees.

Navratri 2022 Day 4 colour:

The colour of the fourth day of the festival is yellow, signifying joy and happiness.

Navratri 2022 Day 4 Puja Vidhi, Samagri and Shubh Muhurat:

According to Drik Panchang, the Chaturthi Tithi will begin from 1:27 AM, September 29, and end on 12:08 AM, September 30. Brahma Muhutra will begin from 4:37AM and will last till 5:25 AM on September 29. The Abhijit Muhurta will begin from 11:47 AM to 12:35 AM.

Devotees believe that Maa Kushmanda loves red flowers, hence it is offered to the goddess. Shringaar samagri such as sindoor, kajal, bangles, bindi, toe ring, comb, mirror, anklets are also offered. A special bhog comprising of malpua, halwa and curd is made for Maa Kushmanda.

Maa Kushmanda Mantra, Prarthana and Stotra:

1. Om Devi Kushmandayai Namah॥

2. Surasampurna Kalasham Rudhiraplutameva Cha।

Dadhana Hastapadmabhyam Kushmanda Shubhadastu Me॥

3. Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Kushmanda Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥

4. Durgatinashini Tvamhi Daridradi Vinashanim।

Jayamda Dhanada Kushmande Pranamamyaham॥

Jagatamata Jagatakatri Jagadadhara Rupanim।

Charachareshwari Kushmande Pranamamyaham॥

Trailokyasundari Tvamhi Duhkha Shoka Nivarinim।

Paramanandamayi, Kushmande Pranamamyaham॥