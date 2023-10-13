Solar Eclipse 2023: The spectacular phenomenon of Solar Eclipse is awaited. This solar eclipse is a sky watcher's marvel for many reasons. This thrilling celestial event will take place on Saturday – October 14. The phenomenon is also known as 'Ring of Fire' - it will be seen that the moon will come in between the earth and the sun leading to a marvelous ring of fire to be seen from earth. This phenomenon will happen because most of the sun will be covered in the shadow of the moon, leading to a bright ring of fire to be visible in the sky. Solar Eclipse 2023: Safe ways to watch solar eclipse(Unsplash)

People in the Western Hemisphere will be able to witness the event – people in India will not be able to see this Solar Eclipse. The narrow path that crosses the USA from Oregon to Texas will be able to see the Ring of Fire. However, while watching a Solar Eclipse, we should be extra careful about taking care of our eyes. As we gear up to witness one of the most fascinating celestial events, here are a few tips to keep in mind.

Solar Eclipse glasses: We always have a pair of Solar Eclipse glasses lying around somewhere in the house. They are also very cheap, and they protect the eyes. In fact, as we watch the live stream of the Solar Eclipse on YouTube, we should equally be careful.

Solar Eclipse viewer: A small piece of cardboard with a Solar Eclipse viewer helps in carrying it wherever we go and protecting our eyes from the direct rays of the sun.

Projecting the sun: One of the best ways to view the Solar Eclipse is to project the sun. All we need is a pair of binoculars and a telescope, and a little bit of adjusting throughout the Eclipse, and we can have our own watch.

Stand near a tree: The gaps of the leaves often act as a pinhole camera and make for a healthy way to watch the Solar Eclipse.

