Somvati Amavasya 2026: Correct vrat date, tithi timings, significance, important rituals and all you need to know

Somvati Amavasya 2026: Amavasya is one of the most significant days in the Hindu calendar and is dedicated to honouring one's ancestors. On this day, devotees traditionally take a holy dip in rivers, perform tarpan (offerings to departed souls), donate food, clothes or money, and observe a vrat (fast). These rituals are believed to bring peace to ancestors, remove obstacles, and bless devotees with prosperity and punya (spiritual merit).

Somvati Amavasya 2026: Check out the correct vrat date, tithi timings, significance and key rituals. (Unsplash)

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When the Amavasya tithi falls on a Monday, it is observed as Somvati Amavasya, a day considered especially auspicious for worshipping Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Many devotees also perform peepal tree circumambulation (parikrama) and seek blessings for good health, longevity and family well-being. (Also read: What happens when you meditate in temples? A spiritual guru explains )

Why is there confusion this year?

According to the Hindu calendar, the Amavasya tithi begins at 6:08 pm on Monday, July 13, and ends at 3:14 pm on Tuesday, July 14. Since the tithi starts on Monday evening and continues well into Tuesday afternoon, many devotees are unsure whether the Somvati Amavasya fast should be observed on July 13 or July 14.

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{{^usCountry}} The confusion has grown further because some panchangs do not specifically identify this Amavasya as Somvati, despite the tithi beginning on a Monday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The confusion has grown further because some panchangs do not specifically identify this Amavasya as Somvati, despite the tithi beginning on a Monday. {{/usCountry}}

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Know the correct date for fasting and rituals on Somvati Amavasya.

When should you observe fast

Traditional Hindu scriptures and respected almanacs, including the Vaidehi Panchang and Vishwavidyalaya Panchang, follow a clear principle for determining Somvati Amavasya. As per the tradition, if the Amavasya tithi begins even a minute before sunset on a Monday, the Somvati Amavasya vrat should be observed on that very Monday.

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Since the Amavasya tithi begins at 6:08 pm on Monday, July 13, before sunset in most parts of India, the Somvati Amavasya fast should be observed on July 13, 2026, even though the tithi continues until Tuesday afternoon.

For devotees planning to observe the vrat or perform ancestral rituals, Monday, July 13, is therefore regarded as the appropriate day according to this traditional interpretation.

Rituals to follow

On Somvati Amavasya, devotees typically begin the day with a holy bath, preferably in a sacred river, before offering arghya (water) to the Sun. Many observe a day-long vrat, perform tarpan and pind daan for their ancestors, and donate essentials such as food, clothes, grains and money to those in need.

Worship of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati is considered especially auspicious on this day, while many devotees also offer water, milk and flowers to a peepal tree, tie a sacred thread around it and perform 108 circumambulations (parikrama), praying for good health, marital bliss, longevity and the well-being of their family.