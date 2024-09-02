What is the simplest way you can honour your ancestors this Somvati Amavasya 2024?

September 2 on the Hindu calendar marks the auspicious occasion of Somvati Amavasya, falling in the Bhadrapada month. The core sentiment being honoured this day is Pitru Tarpan, which entails paying obeisance to one's ancestors, seeking their blessings and asking for forgiveness. This Somvati Amavasya is a long spanning one, with the tithi having commenced earlier today at 5.21 AM in the morning. The window for performing the rituals and honouring one's ancestors will last up until 7.24 AM tomorrow morning, September 3. Somvati Amavasya is being observed on September 2 this year

It is widely held that on this day, our ancestors come down to the earthly realm, making it a potent time to spiritually connect with them. Charity and piety are the primary essences displayed by those observing Somvati Amavasya. It is believed that observing this day with pure intentions has the potential of releasing one from the cycle of rebirth, which is a seminal part of the Hindu understanding of life. Many chose to fast on this day as a mark of respect to their ancestors.

How can you honour your ancestors today?

A fast is not the only way you can show respect to your ancestors this Somvati Amavasya. Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu are the deities who are worshipped on this day. A keynote simple ritual to follow today, is to offer a mixture of water, milk and sesame seeds to your ancestors to gratify them. Besides this, doing charity, by providing food and clothes to the needy, is yet another way to honour your ancestors. Additionally, feeding animals and providing for their welfare is also seen as a potent way to seek blessings from your ancestors.

Above everything, honour the core intention for the day — which is remembering your ancestors and seeking their forgiveness. There are of course, several elaborate ways to go about observing this day, a fast being the foremost in the list. However, focus must be on actually channeling the sentiments this auspicious day stands to represent.

Will you be remembering your ancestors this Somvati Amavasya?